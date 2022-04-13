news, latest-news,

Koroit has bolstered its defensive stocks ahead of its Good Friday clash against South Warrnambool. The Saints welcome back Tim Ryan, Jack O'Sullivan and Will Peterson to help stiffen up its spine against a tall Roosters' roster. "They were all in our best 21 in round one, and are pretty important players in our defence," coach Chris McLaren said of the trio's return. He said O'Sullivan and Peterson had continued to make strides in recent years at the senior level. "Jack's had a horrible run with injuries for his whole career, and last year was his first real prolonged crack it, and he's an enormously talented player," he said. "And Will's one who has really knuckled down the last few pre-seasons and given himself a chance to play senior football." Jamie Lloyd misses through GWV Rebels commitment, with McLaren to finalise the squad following Wednesday night training. South Warrnambool will also be missing two of its Rebels representatives, with Myles McCluggage and Will White coming out of the side, as does Isaac Thomas. But the Roosters are well covered with the return of Ricky Henderson, Jett Herrmann and youngster Max Irving. McLaren said South Warrnambool would be another good challenge for the Saints after its three-point victory over North Warrnambool. "North and South are two teams we rate really highly and I'm sure will be up the top of the ladder at the end of the season," he said. "It's a great challenge for us." South Warrnambool and Koroit play at Friendly Societies Oval from 2pm on Friday. SOUTH WARRNAMBOOL B: Liam Mullen, Harry Lee, Sam Thompson. HB: Ben Rantall, Ricky Henderson, Trent Williamson. C: Jed Henderson, Josh Saunders, Brayden Beks. HF: Jack Dye, Shannon Beks, Corey Gallichan. FF: Jett Herrmann, Dylan Weir, Sam Kelly. R: Ollie Bridgewater, Nick Thompson, Archie Stevens. Int: Max Irving, Jonah Maher, James Hussey. IN: Henderson, Irving, Herrmann. OUT: Isaac Thomas, Will White, Myles McCluggage. KOROIT B: Tom Baulch, Tim McPherson, Brett Harrington. HB: Liam Hoy, Mac Petersen, Jack O'Sullivan. C: Frazer Robb, Tim Martin, Dallas Mooney. HF: Jarrod Korewha, Sam Dobson, Jack Block. F: Dylan McCutcheon Alex Pulling Jyron Neave. R: Jeremy Hausler, Will Couch, Paddy O'Sullivan. Int: Jayden Whitehead, Will Petersen, Paddy Haberfield, Jake McCosh, Matthew Bradley. IN: O'Sullivan, Martin, Petersen. OUT: Jamie Lloyd.

