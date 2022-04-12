news, latest-news,

Greater Western Victoria Rebels will take a relatively unchanged line-up into a Thursday night showcase under lights. Hot off a bye, the Rebels welcome utility Charlie Molan to its line up ahead of its round three clash with Geelong Falcons. Molan, fresh off VFL duties with Williamstown, will boost the Rebels' onballer parade, with Cobden's Henry Robertson named one of three emergencies following a round one debut. The NAB League outfit blooded 15 debutantes in its season-opener against Bendigo a fortnight ago, including five from the south-west. Talent manager Brooke Brown said it was a swift introduction to higher level football for the group, the team eventually running out 31-point victors against Bendigo Pioneers. "They learnt pretty quickly that NAB League football is the next step up from their junior football and were able to really get into the groove after half time," she said. Brown said it was tough to make changes to a winning team but players understood spots were continually up for grabs "week in and week out". Nineteen-year-old south-west prospects Jamieson Ballantyne, Angus Bade, Hamish Sinnott and Myles McCluggage again line up against the Falcons, as does second-gamers Luamon Lual, Will White, Jamie Lloyd and Ethan Boyd. The Falcons are fresh off a thrilling draw against Bendigo, with Rebels welcoming them under lights at Ballarat's CE Brown Reserve from 7pm, Thursday. The under-16s line up from 5pm.

