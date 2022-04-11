news, latest-news,

CAMPERDOWN hopes two leaders will be in line to return after the Easter bye as it plots a bounce back to form. The Magpies hope defender Luke O'Neil and midfielder Charlie Lucas will return for their clash against Cobden on April 23. Magpies mentor Neville Swayn said the pair would bolster the young side after a 110-point loss to South Warrnambool. "They'll bring a bit of voice," he said. "It's hard when you're a young side sometimes, and you've got to learn from it, but young guys can sometimes go back in their shells a little bit when things aren't going well. "You probably need those vocal guys out there to steady the ship a little bit and direct a bit out there." Swayn said Camperdown would train Tuesday and Thursday this week, maintaining their usual routine. "We'll stick together. We'll train as normal and do our reviews and all that sort of thing and just go again," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/212735fe-9742-445b-9174-c3f7305cf742.jpg/r0_41_3633_2094_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg