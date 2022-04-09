newsletters, football-list,

SOUTH Warrnambool wants to play an attractive brand of footy. But coach Mat Battistello knows it must retain a hard edge on defence. The Roosters did just that on Saturday, pumping a young Camperdown in a 110-point rout at Friendly Societies Park. Carlton VFL-listed star Archie Stevens was immense as South posted a 17.24 (126) to 2.4 (16) scoreline to flex their offensive firepower. But offence wasn't the major takeaway, instead Battistello spoke to his side's ability to shut up shop and restrict the Magpies' ball movement. "I thought we defended the ground really well," Battistello said. "We owned field position pretty well. We want to play a good brand of football but we're fully aware of what that needs to look like behind the ball. "I think Camperdown only kicked two goals and had six shots so we were probably more pleased with the way we defended the ground. We've been working on that so that was the most pleasing thing." Battistello said every player contributed in a complete team performance. He said while Stevens was brilliant, Jed Henderson, Brayden Beks and Shannon Beks also stood up. IN OTHER NEWS Camperdown coach Neville Swayn said his side would review the game, lick its wounds and focus on preparing for its next game in a fortnight due to the Easter bye. "It was a disappointing day after a lot of positives last week (against Terang Mortlake)," he said. "To South's credit, how they set up behind the ball was really good and we just couldn't get enough looks into our forward 50. "We'll go back, look at it and look to respond. We've got to learn from it." Swayn said it was important for his young side to ride out tough losses and keep their heads up. "It's no good throwing your hands in the air. We've got to get back to work and stay together, that was the main message," he said. "It was one of those days where you're continually chasing them and then we couldn't execute when we had the ball."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/2b5964b1-d037-4547-ad89-8eeb9fd5fc4e.jpg/r2_282_4698_2935_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg