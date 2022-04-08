news, latest-news,

Work on a $70 million development that is set to change Warrnambool's CBD skyline will get under way by the end of the year after clearing the final hurdle. After being given the green light by the city council last month, the Fairy Street apartment project has now been granted a permit after none of the objectors opted to appeal the decision to the Victorian Civil Administrative Tribunal. Ludeman Real Estate director Mark Dwyer said it signalled a change in the city's landscape and an expectation that more big developers would now turn their attention to Warrnambool. Mr Dwyer said the Romero Group was excited to get to started, something he expected to happen before the end of the year. The development includes about 100 serviced apartments in one tower, and another with 50 to 60 apartments which will be offered for sale as well as office and retail space and 180 car parks. Mr Dwyer said there had already been enquires from buyers for the apartments, and tenants interested in the retail space. "Commercial retail and office space will be for lease and their ideal tenant would be a medical clinic being close to the hospital and plenty of car parking available," he said. "They're really excited to start as soon as they can," he said. "It's going to bring a lot of jobs to Warrnambool which is great." Mr Dwyer said developers like the Romero Group could see the benefits of doing a major project like this in Warrnambool. "People are seeing this as a go-to place," he said. "There's definitely a change in the landscape in Warrnambool. There's no doubt about that. People form Melbourne have seen it as a good destination." He said the cancer centre, new library and the thriving dairy and beef industry all helped. "I think Warrnambool is really bubbling along quite well," Mr Dwyer said. "I've been in the game a long time and I've never known it to be as good as what it is at the moment. "If you see these bigger developments start to happen, surely other big developers, like the Romero Group, will start to look at Warrnambool as a viable destination."

