A disqualified driver wanted on warrants has been arrested following a routine intercept in Port Fairy on Thursday. Port Fairy police Sergeant Dave Walkley said the 26-year-old Yambuk woman was intercepted driving a 2002 Toyota Landcruiser west on the Princes Highway about 7pm. "Checks revealed that the driver was currently disqualified and had three outstanding warrants, including two for failing to appear on charges of driving while disqualified," he said The driver was arrested and conveyed to the Port Fairy police station where she was subsequently charged with another count of driving while disqualified. Her vehicle was impounded for 30 days at a cost of more than $1100. Sergeant Walkley said the woman was bailed to appear in Warrnambool Magistrates Court in July. "It appears some people just don't seem to get that they are not allowed to drive," he said. A subsequent offence of driving while disqualified carries a maximum sentence of two years' jail.

