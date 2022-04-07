Survey results prompt renewed calls for funding for The Lookout

news, latest-news, warrnambool

Alcohol and drug use is the biggest social justice issue in the Wannon electorate, according to a national poll. The survey of more than 15,000 Australians from all demographics across the 151 federal seats - undertaken by PureProfile on behalf of the Salvation Army showed 58.7 per cent of respondents were concerned about alcohol and drug use. "Alcohol and drug misuse was an important concern for the residents of Wannon, which aligns with research by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare that shows people living in regional and remote areas were significantly more likely than their counterparts in major cities to drink alcohol daily (8 per cent compared with 5 per cent) and at a level that put them at long-term risk of harm (21 per cent compared with 15 per cent)," the report states. The report results come after Member for South West Coast renewed calls for The Lookout to be funded in parliament this week. Captain Stuart Glover, the Salvation Army's secretary for mission, said one of the survey's central objectives was to define the parameters around which voters and candidates could engage in a meaningful, community-specific conversation about social justice. "The Stocktake has several goals, but first and foremost it is designed to help people reflect on social justice and take action on the injustice and hardship they can see," he said. "There is a vocal element in the community that despairs there is not enough being done about the issues and injustices going on around them in their everyday lives. "They want to be more active in initiating change but feel powerless." In parliament this week, Ms Britnell asked Minister for Health Martin Foley when he would provide sufficient funding to establish The Lookout. "When fully operational the Lookout will provide 20 residential rehabilitation beds to support people with drug and alcohol addictions in their recovery journey," Ms Britnell said. "There is an urgent need for residential drug and alcohol services in south-west coast and I have been advocating for the government to fund this project for too many years now as the local member." Ms Britnell said the Great South Coast was singled out in Infrastructure Victoria's 30 year infrastructure strategy, released last year, as one of the regions it recommends the government build new residential rehabilitation facilities in. "The Lookout steering committee has done an amazing job, raising $650,000 for the project," she said. "Planning is approved for the site at Dennington and the community supports the need for the centre. The only thing needed now is for the Victorian government to provide recurrent funding. I stress the importance to the minister: the funding needs to come in this May budget." Member for Western Victoria Stuart Grimley has also called on the state government to fund The Lookout. "Regional Victoria lacks Alcohol and Other Drug rehabilitation beds," Mr Grimley said. "The Lookout in Warrnambool is a project that must be funded in this Budget. Geoff Soma and his team at WRAD are extremely well equipped to expand their service to Warrnambool and surrounds, through this rehabilitation facility." IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/16ab251e-e422-4c12-bee0-575d74ce81c3.jpg/r0_127_4615_2734_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg