Legendary jockey commits to May Racing Carnival

CHAMPION Sydney-based jockey Hugh Bowman will be a surprise competitor at the 2022 Warrnambool May Racing Carnival. The 41-year-old jockey, with 102 group one wins under his belt and who had a memorable association with the immortal mare Winx, is keen to witness up close the jumping spectacle Warrnambool offers while riding in flat races over the three days. "I've always wanted to get down to a Warrnambool carnival and this year suits," Bowman exclusively told The Standard. "In previous years I've been travelling overseas with my family or been riding at Wagga but this year through my friendship with Colin and Janice McKenna plus Ciaron Maher I'll be there to ride and also witness the magnificent jumping events first hand. "Years ago, I thought I would like to ride in a race like the Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase but as I've got older those ideas and thoughts have diminished. "I'll be riding some horses for Ciaron over the three days but I'll also be taking outside rides. I'll be involved in a charity fundraiser for Colin and Janice at Woolsthorpe's Union Station Hotel on the Monday afternoon. "I'm really looking forward to witness one of the best country racing carnivals in Australia." Bowman rode Winx to 32 wins including four Cox Plates. The Warrnambool May Carnival is on May 3, 4 and 5.

