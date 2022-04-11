news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Simon Ryan will push ahead with plans to run his underrated mare Morrissette in the $500,000 Australian Oaks at Morphettville on April 30 after her unplaced run in Saturday's $127,000 Auraria Stakes at Morphettville. The underrated trainer said Morrissette, who was ridden by Kayla Crowther, had no luck in Saturday's race, which was won by My Whisper. "Morrissette just had no luck," Ryan said. "I thought she finished the race off well to run seventh. "She was only three lengths from the winner, and I reckon she's still got a bit of improvement in her going towards the Oaks. "She's really looking forward to the 2000 metres of the Oaks. "Kayla gave a great report when she came back to scale. "She said Morrissette was really unlucky in the straight and never got a real crack at them over the concluding stages. "There's another nice race for Morrissette three weeks after the Oaks, and we may look at that, but it all depends how she pulls up after her Oaks run." Morrissette broke her maiden status when she resumed at Warrnambool last month after running her in the VRC Oaks last November. "She's come back into work a lot stronger," Ryan said. "We ran her in the Oaks last spring and she's really matured. Morrissette is a dour stayer who has just taken time. I'm undecided which path we'll go down with Morrissette in the spring." Ryan is undecided about who will ride Morrissette in the Australian Oaks. The three-year-old filly has won more than $59,000 from her eight starts. Former respected Cobden trainer Terry Beaton sadly passed away last week. Mr Beaton was a quiet achiever in the training ranks. His first winner was Irish Peak back in 1994 before going on to train more than 140 winners during his career. The 65-year-old father of five had stints training Mookta Sheree to 10 wins, and La Mookta had numerous victories plus a placing in the Wangoom Handicap. He also put the polish on handy gallopers, including Perfect Zero, Academy Kiss and La Reef. Deepest sympathy is extended to his family at this sad time. Mr Beaton's funeral is to be held in Cobden on Thursday. Stylish Enuff found his way back into the winners stall for Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell at Werribee on Saturday. Stylish Enuff beat Tycoon Raff by more than two lengths to take out the 1400-metre race. The lightly-raced four-year-old won at his debut run in maiden company at Warrnambool in January before a couple of unplaced runs. "Stylish Enuff had shown us a bit of ability early on," Purcell said. "We've always had a bit of an opinion of him but he developed a slight problem in his wind. We had Stylish Enuff operated on. He appears good now. I think he's suited to races at 1400 metres. I think there'll be a nice race over the Warrnambool Carnival for him." Stylish Enuff took his stake earnings to more than $47,000 with the win. The multiple group one winning trainer said he was pushing forward with plans to run Constantinople in the $300,000 Warrnambool Cup on May 5 after the import ran second in Sunday's Terang Cup. "I thought it was a great run in the Terang Cup," Purcell said. "Constantinople had to do a bit of work in the run, while the winner had the perfect run. We may now look at sending Constantinople around in a hurdle trial at Warrnambool or to a distance race at Sandown before going to the Warrnambool Cup. He should be ready to run the 2350 metres of the Warrnambool Cup after a hurdle trial or the race at Sandown." Purcell said underrated jockey Declan Bates, who has ridden Constantinople at his last two runs, would be offered the Warrnambool Cup mount. Former talented jumps jockey Clayton Douglas, who rode Gold Medals to two victories in the Grand Annual Steeplechase, is missing from the saddle but hopes to have a few runners as a trainer over the three-day Warrnambool May Carnival. "I've earmarked a few horses for the Warrnambool Carnival," Douglas said. "It'll be a bittersweet sort of carnival for me because I had won the Grand Annual on Gold Medals last year. It was an enormous thrill to be associated with such a great jumper. I would love to think I may have a bit of luck on the flat this year with one or two of my runners over the carnival." Douglas had only four rides in the Grand Annual, all on Gold Medals, which resulted in two wins and two second placings. Jockey Melissa Julius was found guilty of a careless riding charge following her ride on Toms Shout at Terang on Sunday. The charge related to an incident near the 300-metre mark where she permitted Toms Shout to shift out when not clear of Superior Sam. Julius was suspended for nine meetings. Her suspension commences at midnight on April 17 and ends midnight April 24. Stewards said the incident was in the low range.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/5075aaac-00df-4df6-a9f9-f03d9230fc45.jpg/r0_189_3706_2283_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg