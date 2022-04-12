news, latest-news,

South Rovers coach Adam Matheson says a potential season-ending injury to new recruit Craig Britten was a blow but forecast several players to slot into the position at half back flank. Britten suffered a fractured fibula in his second appearance for the Lions on Saturday. Crossing from Natimuk in the off-season, Britten went down early in the third quarter against Dennington. "He was best on ground until that moment," Matheson said. "He was off-balance while tackled and got his ankle pinned in underneath. Probably at this stage it looks unlikely he'll play again this season but we'll wait and see how the surgery goes (on Wednesday)." Matheson said Britten's absence on the field would be felt. "Craig was a damaging left footer and was working well across the half back line," he said. "It's obviously more disappointing for Craig, but he'll be sadly missed by us." With Eamon Dowd and Simon Tindall late withdrawals against the Dogs, their returns are expected to shore up the Lions' defence. "Eamon will come back after the Easter break and slot down back," Matheson said. "And with Simon and Luke Payne, there is a number of players who could fill that spot." Matheson said he was pleased of his team's progress from round one to two. "I thought our inside 50 entries were a lot deeper," he said. "We put the opposition's defence under pressure and we got some good shots on goal. And our ball movement out of the back half, they were all things we focused on." Tim Ryan's presence in the Lions' forward line was another significant inclusion. "We were probably one tall short of the structure we wanted to roll out against Russells Creek (in round one)," Matheson said. "When you take one of the three out it does have a impact with the way you want to go about things."

