KOROIT sharp-shooter Nell Mitchell says her teammates' high netball IQ is pivotal to her chances of hitting the scoreboard. The three-time Saints premiership goal shooter said Emily-Rose Dobson's return from maternity leave and Belle Baker's efforts in goal attack were beneficial to the side's chances against South Warrnambool on Good Friday. Mitchell, 24, said Dobson's nous in the midcourt helped her own game. "She doesn't have to think about where I am and I don't have to think about where she is," she said ahead of the Hampden league clash. "We just know where each other are going to be. "I feel like I am building. With the players in front of me (in the midcourt) it really helps me and makes my job easier when it (the ball) comes down really smoothly." Having Baker alongside her in the goal circle is also helping Mitchell. "She is capable of putting in shots from anywhere in the ring and it takes the pressure off me," she said. "Teams can't just double defend me because they have to man her up otherwise she'll just shoot the game out." The clash pits two premiership contenders against one another at Friendly Societies' Park. Koroit is aiming to bounce back from a draw with North Warrnambool Eagles while South Warrnambool is out to stretch its winning streak to three games. Mitchell and Roosters' counterpart Hollie Phillips will be key at either end of the court. "I feel like it will really come down the midcourt and stopping the ball before it gets in the circle because when you have a player like Hollie with her height, it's really hard to get it off her one-on-one," Mitchell said. Off the court, Mitchell is relishing her first year as a teacher at St Joseph's Primary School. "It's nice to put all that practice into actual teaching," she said.

