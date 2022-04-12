news, latest-news, sport, football

Gun Old Collegians recruit Mitch Riddell says the club is ready to embrace the responsibility of playing in the marquee Good Friday clash against the highly-fancied Merrivale. The Warriors playing-assistant coach said his club was honoured to represent the Warrnambool and District league in such a marquee and "special" fixture and hoped it would inspire the group. "It is such a big game, I know from a personal point of view and it's something we've spoken about as a playing group, it's not something every club gets to do," he told The Standard. "Being from Portland, and Hamilton having the Anzac Day game every year against them, it's not something every club gets to do either, so we'll really take in and absorb how lucky we are to have such a big game on a big day. "We'll take the opponent as it is really and be ready for the challenge." MORE SPORT The midfielder - living in Portland - joined the Warriors this season after a stint with Natimuk United in the Horsham District league and said the club had embraced him in his move to Davidson Oval. "I'm just one game in and there's probably not a lot I can take away just yet," he said. "But for me, it's been a comfortable fit slotting in the midfield - it's a welcoming team and the transition has been easy for me personally. "The reserves coach, Matt Lenehan, was my old coach at Heathmere in the South West league back in the day and we stayed in touch and kept tabs on each other. "The timing was right on my end and on his end - he was keen to get me across, and I was keen for a change and to play a bit closer to home." The explosive ball winner started life in the Warriors' jumper in fine style in round one, kicking a goal and named in the best in the 29-point loss to Allansford. Riddell said he was enjoying the experience of working under coach Ben van de Camp as a playing assistant. "It's been an interesting transition for me," he said. "It's the first club I've played under where there is a non-playing senior coach. "Every club I've been at there has been a playing senior coach on the ground, so I've taken that responsibility when we cross the line. "It's probably more of a voice on the field I'm trying to provide and making decisions in the heat of the moment. "It's been really enjoyable." The Good Friday clash between Merrivale and Old Collegians starts at 2.20pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/f9ade256-b170-43e8-ab96-b6a583d6df69.jpg/r0_69_1536_937_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg