Merrivale takes an unchanged line-up into its Good Friday clash against Old Collegians, with the Warriors set to make at least one change due to injury. Warriors coach Ben van de Camp said Sam Davis was the only definite out at this stage after the utility suffered a fractured cheekbone in round one. "It was a head knock and seemed pretty innocuous at the time," van de Camp said. "He went to hospital the day after and they confirmed it, but he hasn't had to have surgery. "We'll be hoping to have him back for the second half of the season." van de Camp said the final team would be selected following Thursday training. He said the main focus for the players heading into Merrivale was to be competitive across all lines. "We've had two weeks to prepare, and a lot of our time has been looking back on that Allansford game and dissecting a few areas we need to improve on and transferring that knowledge into this game," he said. "We don't want to give (Merrivale) easy goals, we want to make sure they work for it. They've got some really talented players so we'll look to limit their influence on the game right from the get go." Merrivale coach Josh Sobey said his team had a solid session on the training track during its bye week. "There is areas we'd like to tidy up, especially in the first quarter (against Timboon)," he said. "Just getting our heads in the game earlier. "It's about momentum shifts and how to deal with them." The second-year mentor said his team was excited to bring its best on Friday. "Good Friday clash, it'll be a good crowd and it's put a smile on our dial, first time having a home crowd without many restrictions," Sobey said. "I know Benny (van de Camp) pretty well and know (Old Collegians) will be pretty well drilled and hot for the Good Friday match. Hopefully it's a good hit out." Merrivale B: Joe Lenehan, Sean Barnes, Oliver Watson. HB: Troy McLaughlin, Dylan Scoble, Oliver Doukas. C: Tyler Stephens, Colby Rix, Liam O'Sullivan. HF: Manny Sandow, Jack Neave, Luke Byrne. F: Liam Bell, Nathan Krepp, Kyden Jarvis. R: Matt Hausler, Jack Gleeson, Blair McCutcheon. Int: Angus Campbell, Jye Wilson, Josh Sobey, Jaxon Keay. NEW: Jaxon Keay. Old Collegians B: Jarryd Cust, Mason Crosier, Eli Barker. HB: Johah Bowles, Harry Hall, Elijah Dawson. C: Aiden Grant, Mitch Riddell, Jacob Dunne. HF: Nathan Wallace, Lachlan Dickson, Declan Gleeson. F: Jacob Malone, Matt Lenehan, Kobi Bidmade. R: Connor Barby, Tim Lewis, Harry, White. Int: Connor Duro, Ben England, Jacob Brooks, Noah Dawson, Jordan Wallace, Luke Moutray. In: Jordan Wallace, Luke Moutray. Out: Sam Davis.

