A chance to play under highly-rated coach Will Jamison was a motivating factor in Isabella Rea recommitting to South Warrnambool in 2022. The Deakin University student commutes between Geelong and Warrnambool as she navigates a psychology degree. Rea, 19, said she was happy she remained a Rooster and was relishing the chance to be part of a Hampden league finals contender. RELATED: Teammates help sharp-shooter's chances South Warrnambool is 2-0 after a barnstorming start to the season which has included an away win against perennial finalist Cobden. "It just makes you feel really good that we have 10 really good players and it (the club) just has a really good vibe this year," she said. "I have been playing wing attack and my role is to work the ball to the edge and do as much work as I can to give (goal attack) Annie (Blackburn) time to get into the ring and deliver the ball to Hollie (Phillips) because she's such a good holding shooter." Rea, who lives on uni residence in Geelong, said Jamison had made a profound impact at Friendly Societies' Park and had the team ready for its Good Friday clash against Koroit. "I really wanted to play for Will so I decided to stay again," she said. "He's just so experienced in the way he coaches. He's very direct and we know exactly what he wants of us and it's formed a really good bond in the team. "He is just a really good influence on the team and makes you feel really good about how you need to play." Rea said South Warrnambool had made some tweaks to its game plan. "We did a lot of work in the pre-season and Will's brought new ways he wants us to play," she said. "Losing (reigning league best and fairest) Ally O'Connor means there's been a bit of a change but overall it's been pretty similar, Will's just included a few different structures. "With a coach as experienced and as good as Will hopefully we can grow. "I guess our expectations are pretty high because he's such a good coach." Playing Koroit - the reigning premier from the last completed season in 2019 - on Good Friday at Friendlies is the ideal test for Rea and her teammates. The Saints, under coach Kate Dobson, demolished Hamilton Kangaroos in round one and drew with North Warrnambool Eagles in round two. "I think they will be extremely good; they had a really close match against North so they are prepared for the close game and have the fitness to play out the full 60 minutes," she said. "They are always a smart team and have lots of options up their sleeve."

