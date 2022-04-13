news, latest-news, sport, football

Merrivale midfielder Colby Rix expects a fierce and fair clash against Old Collegians in front of a bumper crowd on Good Friday in the Warrnambool and District league. The important ball winner will tackle his former club Old Collegians where he spent almost a decade for the first time after being recruited to the Tigers from the Warriors over the off-season, and told The Standard he was excited to show his wares and clinch the all-important four points. "I'm really excited, with a new side and that too - it's a big day and a big crowd and very much looking forward to playing in front of the Merrivale fans," he said. "They're coming off a loss last week, so they'll be up and about with a big crowd trying to win, but we're just wanting to play our role and if we do that we'll hopefully beat them. "Both sides definitely get up for it, it means a lot to win in front of a big crowd - it's one of those days where people like to come out and watch." MORE SPORT Rix admitted despite coming up against his old club, there was a lot of unknown due to plenty of player movement within Ben van de Camp's side. "There's probably only three or four blokes from when I started at Collegians that'll be playing, it's pretty much a brand new side," he said "I know a few of them but not too many of them, really." He said the catalyst for his move to Merrivale was all about seeking a fresh start and a different challenge. "I spoke to them for a few years and I just wanted a change - I'd pretty much played all my footy at Collegians, spent a few years with Warrnambool and then in Perth. I wanted a fresh start," he said. "I've loved it, going into the midfield there's a lot of good players and they're all good blokes, so it's certainly made the transition easier for me. "I come in and play my role each week and hopefully the coach is happy with that - it's exciting times as a club, I think we'll be a pretty good side this year, and hopefully pushing to finish top three."

