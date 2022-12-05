Banned trots trainer has overnight curfew varied in court hearing

UPDATE, Tuesday, 7am:
A banned Terang harness racing trainer has had his criminal court matters adjourned until a contest mention hearing on May 12 next year.
Tim McLean, 28, of Spring Dam Road, had his bail varied in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, extending his 9pm curfew until between 11pm and 5am.
He indicated he would plead guilty to driving matters, including driving while disqualified.
Other briefs of evidence were adjourned until the contest mention hearing.
December 1: A banned Terang harness racing trainer has been charged with new fraud-related offences totalling almost $500,000.
Timothy McLean, 28, has been charged with four counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception.
The charges relate to $85,600, $12,000, $3500 and $390,000 - a total of $491,100.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, confirmed that Mr McLean was arrested and interviewed on November 15.
He was then charged and a filing hearing was held in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on November 21.
The court ordered a police hand-up brief be provided by January 23 next year and a committal hearing mention date has been set down for March 15.
It's understood the alleged victim is a 21-year-old woman.
On March 8: A banned Terang harness racing trainer who allegedly owes almost $1 million for horses was found with a loaded sawn-off shotgun in his home.
Timothy McLean, 28, of Spring Dam Road, unsuccessfully applied for bail in the Geelong Magistrates Court during early March.
His case was adjourned until April 4 when other charges, including firearm and alleged drug offences, were to be brought forward to that date.
It's understood that Mr McLean has since been released on bail with strict conditions.
Mr McLean was charged in March with possessing an unregistered handgun, theft of motor vehicle, committing a serious offence while on bail, possessing ammunition without a licence, possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing a drug of dependence.
Detective Senior Constable Ross Hatton, of the Warrnambool police divisional tasking unit, told the court that at 8.40am Monday DTU, Warrnambool crime investigation unit and Terang police officers executed a warrant at a Spring Dam Road address at Terang.
The court was told that In a black case in Mr McLean's bedroom they found shotgun shells and .22 calibre ammunition.
Mr McLean does not have a gun licence.
On a bedside table there were three prescription seroquel tablets Mr McLean said helped him sleep.
The detective said a 2021 Mazda BT50 utility was in the driveway that had previously been reported stolen.
Mr McLean told police he had swapped his vehicle and $10,000 for the ute after a deal with a seller on Facebook.
An extendable baton was found in a lounge room couch as well as a loaded sawn-off shotgun, which had the barrel and stock cut off, he told the court.
Mr McLean is alleged to have told police it was his father's gun and the last time he saw the firearm it was not modified.
Detective Senior Constable Hatton said Mr McLean made no admissions and claimed people were constantly setting him up and wanted him to go to jail.
The accused man also claimed those people had changed the VIN number and compliant plates on the ute.
The detective said Mr McLean claimed people were standing over him and others were attending his address at night and firing shots.
He said that on November 1 last year police executed a warrant at the same address and found a number of firearms, methamphetamine and 40 small cannabis plants, which led to Mr McLean being charged and placed on bail.
He said Mr McLean's father Jeff and the accused man's former girlfriend were worried about his erratic behaviour.
"He owes considerable debts in relation to harness racing and had some horses removed as a result of that on Monday," he said.
"His father and ex-partner are extremely worried and also told us he was undergoing treatment for cancer.
"His father is also worried about the people visiting the property and who his son is involved with at the moment."
Detective Senior Constable Hatton said county court records showed Mr McLean owed harness racing company Australian Pacing Gold $993,755.43, according to a February 18 order.
He said Mr McLean's racing licence had been suspended for 13 months which impacted his earning capacity.
"He owns McLean Racing and there are still about 30 horses at the property after 14 horses were removed from his care on Monday as a result of this debt," he said.
The detective said police were concerned that Mr McLean continued to use methamphetamine and forensic investigations into the sawn-off loaded shotgun and stolen ute were ongoing.
"We are concerned because of the amount of debt owed and his capacity to earn, that he may fall into trafficking drugs and further offending," he said.
Mr McLean said he was trying to get his life back on track and he had a mental healthcare plan in place.
"I don't want to go down this road. I honestly want to get my life back on track," he said.
"I was disqualified, put out of harness racing and that made life a bit tough. I'm having treatment for cancer but I've stopped that as I need to look after my horses and be at home."
Mr McLean said he had tumours in his body - his back and chest.
Magistrate Peter Mellas said Mr McLean had no prior criminal history, but had health, financial and mental health issues.
He said his property had now twice been the subject of police search warrants and on each occasion firearms, stolen property and drugs were found.
"Significant concerns have been raised by what has happened," he said.
The magistrate listed custody management issues as withdrawal from drug use and mental health and he requested a medical review.
