SATURDAY'S group one win by Marabi in the $750,000 Oakleigh Plate at Caulfield gave Winslow training export Ciaron Maher his first victory in the classic sprinting race. Marabi defeated fast-finishing stablemate Away Game by half-a-length giving the mare her seventh consecutive victory for Maher and his training partner David Eustace. Maher said the win was a great result for all concerned with the lightly raced five-year-old. "It's very rewarding to come back and win the feature group one sprint race at Caulfield," he told The Standard. "I trained from Caulfield for more then ten years after shifting from Warrnambool so to win the feature open sprint is wonderful. It's a great result for Marabi's owners and our stable staff but it's also wonderful for David and myself. We only shifted from our Caulfield stables to Cranbourne a few months ago." Maher was also excited with the effort of Away Game to run second in the 1100 metre race. "Away Game is a top mare who puts in 100 per cent into her races," he said. "She's won five of her 21 starts and been placed ten times with a bit of luck she could have more wins." IN OTHER NEWS: Bella Nipotina, a stablemate of Marabi and Away Game ran fifth in the Oakleigh Plate. Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig is hoping for a wildcard into the $5 million All-Star Mile for his top mare Flying Mascot after she won the Mannerism Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday. "We've got a lot of options open for Flying Mascot," Dabernig said. "We would love to get a start in the All-Star Mile but we'll have to wait and see if we get a wildcard into the race." Flying Mascot, a $25,000 purchase as a yearling has won more then $400,000 in stakemoney.

