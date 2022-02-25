news, latest-news,

SEVERAL Port Campbell accommodation businesses say they've not had one booking from international travellers despite Australia's borders reopening earlier this week. Operators have been left wondering when the post-COVID wave of tourists will reach the Great Ocean Road with officials saying it could be a year or two before there is any real recovery in the international market. From Monday, fully vaccinated international travellers could enter Australia without a travel exemption, while unvaccinated visa holders could enter if exempt. Prime Minister Scott Morrison closed Australia's border to all non-citizens and non-residents on March 20, 2020. Warrnambool City Council chief executive officer Peter Schneider said the city and wider Great Ocean Road region visitor economy was adversely impacted by COVID-19. He said the return of international visitors would be a welcome boost for recovery efforts over the medium term. "International visitation to the region will not immediately revert back to pre-COVID levels but is expected to be a phased return, ramping up through 2023 and 2024," he said. "Generally, short haul markets are expected to return at a faster pace than long haul markets. Some markets may return at a faster pace due to other factors as well - for example the United Kingdom due to strong connections with family and friends." IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our new series The Folkie Podcast, only on Spotify. Great Ocean Road Regional Tourism general manager Liz Price said international visitors would not visit Australia straight away. "The forecasts say we won't see the return of pre-COVID international spend until 2024," she told The Standard. "It's a big decision to come to Australia so we'll see is predominately people coming back to see families and friends." Ms Price said she expected the domestic market to continue into Warrnambool and the Great Ocean Road this year. "We might see people visiting friends and relatives, but after Christmas this year and into the start of 2023, we might see the south-east Asian markets like Singaporeans or Malaysians as the first to return," she said. She said there would also be fierce competition domestically to fill the gaps left empty by the international markets. Ms Price said the rules about borders from the country travellers were leaving from also impacted their decision to travel. While Sea Foam Villas Port Campbell has not received any bookings from international travellers yet, staff member Janne Van Diepenbeek has returned to Australia after visiting family in the Netherlands for Christmas. Arriving on Sunday, she may have been one of the first people to return to Australia. Ms Diepenbeek said it was amazing to see the borders reopen. "It will change the business a lot," she said. "I'm really excited about seeing foreigners again in town and being busier in town, but it was really good to see that more Australians were travelling, even people from two hours away because it's them exploring their own country. Normally we have more international visitors." Port Campbell resident Mellissa McKenzie runs seven Airbnb listings (five in Port Campbell and two in Peterborough) including one of her own through 12 Apostles Holiday Houses. She told The Standard there had not yet been any bookings from international travellers. "Previously we'd have our listings open for six months in advance and you're always getting bookings ahead," she said. "Prior to COVID-19 it was probably 80 per cent international bookings with China being the main travellers and Singaporeans some times of the year." She said Port Campbell was a popular tourist destination for Chinese people. Ms McKenzie said she was unsure when to expect international bookings especially coming into the off-peak season, but said local tourism was good during the summer period. "Opening the borders is a step in the right direction and it's welcome news," she said. "We're all excited to see how it goes but it might take a while to trickle down to businesses directly with changes. We've all got our fingers crossed and we're hoping it's the light at the end of the tunnel." Port Campbell businessman and co-owner of 12 Rocks Cafe and Beach Bar Mick Hunt said travellers would visit Melbourne in the first three to four days (of the borders opening) before travelling down the coast. "I've got no doubt they'll come down at the end of this month of the stare of next month, where we'll see the flow on impact start coming in," Mr Hunt said. Member for Wannon Dan Tehan said the return of double vaccinated international visitors would reinvigorate Australia's tourism sector including tourism jobs and businesses in Wannon. "The re-opening of our international borders is another important sign of our recovery from COVID-19," he said. "Australians can travel overseas again, and now we are welcoming international visitors back to our country," he said. "We're looking forward to sharing Wannon again with the rest of world." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/3e2fdc36-3856-4f2d-baad-f6162c24eb8b.jpg/r0_435_877_931_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg