news, latest-news,

Wannon's Greens candidate carries her campaign office on her back as she camps out in the electorate's wilderness in between town visits. Hilary McAllister said she hoped setting up her tent in the region's "precious wild places" - her "CAMPaign" - would remind people to use their vote to address climate change and the biodiversity crisis. "So much of this work does involve being in towns and talking to people, but it is really nice to just escape it and get into nature and remember what it is that we're fighting for," the 33-year-old said. "One of the issues that really drew me to be part of this, is the current government's (climate) inaction." Ms McAllister said new fossil fuel projects, including drilling in the Otway Basin, would be detrimental for coastal communities and "push out tourism" integral to the Great Ocean Road economy. Having grown up on a farm in the Mallee, Ms McAllister said she understood the issues that matter to voters in seats like Wannon. "I understand the impacts that climate change is going to have on agricultural industries, from dairy, to broadacre cropping, to sheep," the Aireys Inlet resident said. "Carbon sequestration through agriculture is going to have such huge potential for Australia to not only decarbonise our energy sector, but also globally." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms McAllister said she would also focus on housing affordability and availability, a federal corruption watchdog, women's workplace safety, as well as rural health, mental health and aged care. When the pandemic hit, she lost her Melbourne job in events management. She pursued climate advocacy and co-founded For Wild Places, a not-for-profit organisation combining trail running with fundraising for nature preservation. Ms McAllister's decision to try her hand at politics was sparked by her disappointment with the 2019 federal election result. "Politics plays a huge part in systemic change. We can only do so much as individuals unless the systems around us support a healthy and thriving future." Wannon's boundaries were redrawn in 2021, removing places like Stawell and Linton, and adding the Otways and coastal towns up to Anglesea, including Aireys Inlet. The seat, in which the Greens picked up 6.34 per cent at the last election, is currently held comfortably by Trade Minister Dan Tehan. Ms McAllister said people were disillusioned and the Coalition had failed to deliver a corruption watchdog. "I think the general feeling amongst people is that it is because they know it would be bad for them," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160067095/70a348aa-6d79-4418-9329-a1f03df727df.jpg/r0_299_3024_2008_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg