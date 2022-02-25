Mental health crisis: South-west residents suffering in silence urged to seek help

news, latest-news,

The south-west is in the grips of a crisis. In the past few months, at least six people have taken their lives. Let's Talk co-founder John Parkinson said he was extremely concerned about the high number of deaths. "It's very concerning because the number is above the state and national average," Mr Parkinson said. He said in 2021 there were less than 250 people who died on Victorian roads, yet more than 800 people took their own lives. "That's nearly four times the road toll and yet there's so much emphasis on road safety. "We don't publicly talk about the loss of life (after someone takes their own life)," Mr Parkinson said. He said these deaths had a ripple on affect in communities, with people asking why and wondering whether they could have helped. Mr Parkinson said people should be aware of triggers in their lives that could make them feel down. "Nothing is forever," he said. "The good times aren't forever and the bad times aren't forever." Mr Parkinson said he believed stigmas surrounding mental health were lifting. "I can see a crack in the wall - I think things are changing," he said. "But we're really good at avoiding things and thinking that things will fix themselves." Mr Parkinson said it was important for people to know that the best way to help someone going through a crisis was to listen. "Don't think you have to have all the answers," he said. "We're so busy that sometimes we think we don't have the time to stop and listen. Take the time to stop and listen." Belinda Bozykowski knows how hard it can be to watch someone battle with mental illness. Her partner, former Warrnambool man Laurie Fox, took his life in 2012. She has spoken out in a bid to help others. Ms Bozykowski has two sons - Charlie, 13, and Henry, 12, with the former Victoria Police officer. Senior Constable Fox died on New Year's Eve in 2012. Ms Bozykowski shared her story for Victoria's Police's suicide awareness campaign - Let's Talk About Suicide. It was produced by HERO agency into a video that used technology allowing Mr Fox to tell his own story from beyond the grave. "I got angry - fast, drank too much, worked too much, isolated from mates and family," the 32-year-old said in the powerful video, which took out a Mumbrella media award. Mr Fox's son Henry spoke about his father after the video's release. "He was very brave," he said. "But he just couldn't get through bad situations properly and it made him feel like I can't do this. "He couldn't speak up." "Maybe if I did, I would be with you today," Mr Fox says at the end of the 'deep fake technology' clip." Mr Fox grew up in Warrnambool and was a familiar face behind the bar of the Warrnambool Hotel. Ms Bozykowski said she wanted to help give her late partner a voice. "He was brilliant when he went to work, where nobody would pick up signs of anything that he was struggling with," she said. "But he would come home and I was probably the only one who really understood him and he would speak to me." Ms Bozykowski said she tried to encourage her partner to seek help. "His death came as a real big shock to many of his close colleagues who thought they knew him so well and when they came up to me at the wake and even just after the funeral, they would say to me 'there was nothing that we could see, he was the same jovial Fox character'." Ms Bozykowski said Mr Fox always knew how to make other people smile. "He was the one who used to make us laugh when we were feeling down," she said. "But we had no idea that he was struggling." Ms Bozykowski said she was concerned there was still a stigma about mental health. She said she wondered how many people, in particular police officers, didn't feel like they could speak up. "If you put your hand up and say 'I'm struggling with something' it's actually a strength," Ms Bozykowski said. "You're showing strength and resilience, that you are struggling and that it can be overcome." Ms Bozykowski said she hoped sharing her story would result in other people seeking help. "It's not a trauma that you'd wish on your worst enemy and it's not one that you can unwind," she said. "It happens in a split second and before you know it, your life has changed forever. "If I could stop one other police family going through what we went through at the time of his death, then I know Laurie's legacy has been put to good use." Former Geelong Cats player Simon Hogan has a powerful message for people experiencing mental health issues. "Life can be challenging and it can be really incredible," Mr Hogan said. "The ups and downs can be extreme for some people but you get through those challenges." Mr Hogan, 33, has been open about retiring from the AFL in 2012 due to his mental health issues. He played 22 games for the Cats. Mr Hogan said he believed speaking about his experience had two benefits. "I think it helps others but it's been quite cathartic for me as well," Mr Hogan said. Mr Hogan, who grew up in Warrnambool, said he knows how it feels to think there is no light at the end of the tunnel. About 18 months ago, Mr Hogan and his wife Kate Smith were travelling overseas when his health began to deteriorate. "I became incredibly anxious and those dark thoughts started to creep back in," he said. "We flew home very quickly and I was in hospital a week or two later." Mr Hogan admits he experienced some very dark days. "It's hard for me to believe how things have changed in those 18 months," he said. The couple welcomed their first child, Maeve four months ago. "I keep looking at her and feeling this unbelievable joy, which is a far cry from relentless crying when things seem insurmountable to get back from." Mr Hogan said his advice to people was to seek help and to not feel discouraged if the changes are not immediate. "Things can change quickly, but they can also take time," he said. "You may not find the right support the first time or the second time, but things will change eventually." Mr Hogan said he knew he would have to manage his mental health issues for the rest of his life. "I know it's a health condition that I need to manage and I will need to do that forever," he said. "It's an illness I need to manage - just like any physical illness." Mr Hogan said he believed his issues began due to a need to achieve perfection. He said he was extremely hard on himself and his performance on the footy field. "It's a great job but at the same time it's a pretty brutal job in terms of expectations and relentlessly comparing yourself to others." Mr Hogan said he believed it would be even more difficult for AFL players now, with members of the public able to make their opinions know via social media. However, he believes the AFL has come a long way in helping to remove the stigma attached with mental health issues. Mr Hogan said he was sad to hear that there had been a number of people in the south-west who were struggling. "The statistics are still pretty awful across the country, across the world," he said. "Even Warrnambool, which is a great place to grow up in, is not immune to a lot of hard challenges for people." IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our new series The Folkie Podcast, only on Spotify. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. 