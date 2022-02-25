news, latest-news,

MARC Leishman says the controversial Saudi Arabian-backed golf league is a "really good concept" but concedes he's undecided if he'd entertain a switch to the PGA Tour rival. The Saudi Golf League, which is fronted by Australian legend Greg Norman and funded by the Saudi crown, first emerged in 2019 but has made headlines in recent weeks as backers target golfers on the American circuit. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monaghan this week said players on the fence would "need to make a decision" as his organisation was "moving on". He also emphasised players who sign up for the Saudi league would lose their PGA Tour membership and wouldn't get it back - something Norman labelled a threat. Several high-profile players, including Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm, have shot down a switch but others, including Phil Mickelson and Lee Westwood, have left the door open for a move. The league's selling point is a lighter playing schedule - rumoured to feature up to 14 tournaments featuring just 40 players and no cut - as well as eye-watering prizemoney. Leishman, who was born and raised in Warrnambool, said family would be at the forefront of any decision moving forward. "The concept of it all sounds really good. It's just a big life change. I don't know if it's going to go ahead or if it'll go ahead with all the action in the past few days really," Leishman told The Standard. "The idea behind it, the smaller schedule, and having it almost like Formula 1, having teams... It does sound pretty good. "It's just a very big change to the family if I do decide to do it so I'm very much undecided at the moment." Leishman said earlier in February he felt competition was good for the sport. On the course, the 38-year-old's game is in a good place. Seven of Leishman's nine starts in the 2021-22 campaign have netted top-20 finishes, with his best tied-for-third finishes at the Shriners Children's Open and QBE Shootout in October and December. "I've been playing really well actually," he said. "Both events in Hawaii and then in San Diego (Farmers Insurance Open) I putted well but they just weren't going in. They were good finishes but could've been a lot better. "I started making some putts in Los Angeles (Genesis Invitational) but it's been really consistent and definitely trending in the right direction." Leishman is preparing a jam-packed two-month window. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: "We've got Bay Hill (Arnold Palmer Invitational) which I've won, the Players Championship, which is the biggest event we have all year and then the match-play and The Masters," he said. "Throw in there (Cam Smith and I) are defending at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans two weeks after The Masters. "It's a good time of year to be playing well and to have that confidence but you definitely can't take it for granted. It can turn around pretty quickly and you've just got to make the most of it when you are playing well." Leishman said a recent visit from his parents, Paul and Pelita, was special after 18 months apart due to Australia's COVID-19 travel restrictions. "It'd been almost two years, I think," he said. "That was awesome to see them and they got to spend a few months over here so that's another thing you sort of take for granted a bit. "For me it's two or three times a year but not being able to see them for two years was interesting. Hopefully we're past all that and they can get back over here again soon." The former Warrnambool Golf Club Champion said he was relishing time with wife Audrey and children Harvey, Oliver and Eva. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

