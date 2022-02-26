news, latest-news,

It was another successful weekend of auctions for Warrnambool agents today with most houses selling well above expectation. About 50 people attended the sale of 16 Noble Drive, a four-year-old, four-bedroom property situated on 860sqm of land in the city's east. Bidding began much lower than the minimum expected sale price of $799,999 at $750,000, but soon rose by increments of $25,000, $10,000, $5000 and $1000. In the end it appeared to be a mother-daughter duo which trumped about three other bidders to snap up the home for $909,000, $30,000 above expectation. Nearby, nearly 35 people attended the auction of 3/6 Riverdale Court, a three-bedroom home also in east Warrnambool. Bids began at $470,000 and rose in $10,000 jumps between three bidders, eventually selling to a local investor for a total of $530,000. While the reserve price was undisclosed, the property sold for $30,000 above its indicative selling price. Homeseeka agent Peter Herbert said it was a good result. "It was a good result and the vendor was happy with the result and the purchaser was ecstatic," he said. "So two very happy people, which is great." IN OTHER NEWS: There were about 15 people who arrived at the slow-burn auction of the three-bedroom house at 8 Laurie Court in west Warrnambool. Bidding started at $350,000 before rising by $20,000 and eventually just $500 between two competitive bidders. In the end the property was sold at $437,000, just above the expected selling price. Finally, about 50 people attended the sale of a four-bedroom property at 976 Raglan Parade. There were three bidders in total, but in the end it was a local first-home buyer who snapped up the home for $367,000, $67,000 above reserve. Harris & Wood agent Tom Symons said all parties were happy with the result. "The owners and buyers are rapt so its a good result for both parties," he said. "It seems that the market is still very bullish despite everything else that's happening in the world at the moment. From a local point of view it's still very strong."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/68e0eaac-fa2e-41dc-8f1d-f887229404b7.jpg/r0_118_1280_841_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg