Four Warrnambool properties sell amid strong turnout in weekend auctions
It was another successful weekend of auctions for Warrnambool agents today with most houses selling well above expectation.
About 50 people attended the sale of 16 Noble Drive, a four-year-old, four-bedroom property situated on 860sqm of land in the city's east.
Bidding began much lower than the minimum expected sale price of $799,999 at $750,000, but soon rose by increments of $25,000, $10,000, $5000 and $1000.
In the end it appeared to be a mother-daughter duo which trumped about three other bidders to snap up the home for $909,000, $30,000 above expectation.
Nearby, nearly 35 people attended the auction of 3/6 Riverdale Court, a three-bedroom home also in east Warrnambool.
Bids began at $470,000 and rose in $10,000 jumps between three bidders, eventually selling to a local investor for a total of $530,000.
While the reserve price was undisclosed, the property sold for $30,000 above its indicative selling price.
Homeseeka agent Peter Herbert said it was a good result.
"It was a good result and the vendor was happy with the result and the purchaser was ecstatic," he said.
"So two very happy people, which is great."
IN OTHER NEWS:
There were about 15 people who arrived at the slow-burn auction of the three-bedroom house at 8 Laurie Court in west Warrnambool.
Bidding started at $350,000 before rising by $20,000 and eventually just $500 between two competitive bidders.
In the end the property was sold at $437,000, just above the expected selling price.
Finally, about 50 people attended the sale of a four-bedroom property at 976 Raglan Parade.
There were three bidders in total, but in the end it was a local first-home buyer who snapped up the home for $367,000, $67,000 above reserve.
Harris & Wood agent Tom Symons said all parties were happy with the result.
"The owners and buyers are rapt so its a good result for both parties," he said.
"It seems that the market is still very bullish despite everything else that's happening in the world at the moment. From a local point of view it's still very strong."
