Isobel Upfal is rarely intimidated on the football field. The hard-tackling wing, named Warrnambool's inaugural women's club best and fairest last year, has had her fair share of injuries in the past. But she never misses an opportunity to put her body on the line for the game she loves. "You sign up knowing injury is something that could happen, it's never really a concern to me, never something I focus on," Upfal said. "Some people have told me to pull out after a couple of my concussions. "You do try to be a bit safer, but I love the sport, it's not something I'd consider dropping." Finding an avenue to pass her passion and skills for the game onto the next generation of footballers, Upfal spends a portion of her days coaching at schools. "I enjoy footy and teaching, so I thought I'd combine them," she said. "I think because I was one of the first female teachers to come into schools, it was really good to watch the girls get a lot more involved. "They just aren't as confident to join in, when the boys like to show off a bit more. But it's slowly starting to increase, there is more numbers in Auskick. When I did Auskick, my sister and I were the only two girls at the club. "Now if you go and look at it, it probably isn't half yet, but there is a lot more girls playing the sport. And I see a lot more girls enjoying the tackling part too." After moving from Melbourne to study nursing at Deakin University two years ago, one of Upfal's first tasks was to find a new football home. "I'm so happy to play here (at the Blues), there is such a good culture and the girls, we get along well and get around each other," Upfal said. Considered one of the team's more experienced players, Upfal enjoys taking on a leadership and teaching role under coach Clare Tilley, whose style revolves around building upon the basics. "It was good watching all the skills improve so quickly (last year)," Upfal said. "Eventually, to have those basic skills to include into the larger games and drills, it built confidence within the group that they could then contribute to the game." Upfal said her initial feeling was one of relief after playing her part in the Blues' first-ever win against Hamilton last year. Though not one to prophesise a grand final berth just yet, Upfal said celebrating a few extra wins in 2022 would be the ultimate goal. "It took us a while (to get a win); there were a few where we got so close but then we'd get tired or fall away," she said. "So it was kind of like a big party once we won, I think it just showed to people they can win." Upfal can't wait to get stuck into her second season with the Blues and hopes others join her. She is working on her fitness ahead pre-season training later this month. "I'd love to see more girls get involved because it's a great sport," she said. Warrnambool kicks off pre-season training at Lake Pertobe (near big slide) on February 17 from 5.30pm. MORE SPORT:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/8d296e9e-ffbd-47c3-bcf3-abbadf253460.jpg/r5_228_4260_2632_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg