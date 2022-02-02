news, latest-news,

BEN Threlfall is piecing together one of the most consistent seasons in recent Warrnambool and District Cricket Association history. The West Warrnambool skipper is averaging a staggering 88.3 and has recorded five half-centuries from his seven knocks. Outside a duck against Wesley Yambuk in round four, Threlfall's lowest total has been 45 in a season of brilliance. West Warrnambool teammate Ryan McArdle, who has batted extensively with Threlfall through the middle order, said his captain was in top nick. "I think his biggest improvement has been concentration," McArdle said. "He invests early in his innings. We're really happy for Benny to give himself time to get in if the bowling is tight and disciplined. "The great thing about Benny is that he backs himself to get through that and then catch up at the end." McArdle said Threlfall's 82-run stand against Allansford-Panmure a fortnight ago was an example of his maturity at the crease. The former Wesley Yambuk clubman said Tom Mahony and young spinner Paddy Hewson had caused headaches with their economical bowling. "It fell to Benny and I pretty early on. We weren't going how we'd like but we were still there," he said. "Benny ended up with 82 off 82 or something and that's just a good example of how he can catch up. "I just think the main thing he's doing well is that he's concentrating and being patient enough to hang in there when things aren't going his way." WARRNAMBOOL and District Cricket Association is still keen to explore a shift to promotion and relegation but is yet to sign off on a formal plan. Chairman Gordon McLeod said the concept was on the agenda after it was floated through the winter. He said it would likely take shape with points over more than one season determining which teams went up and went down. "It's still being determined and with what's gone on (COVID-wise) we haven't been able to get it going," he said. MORE SPORT: "We want to have that system in place because we want to be able to give everyone a fair crack at what goes on." Three promotion-eligible teams are currently pressing for the division two finals. Northern Raiders and Koroit are atop the Blue conference while Nirranda is third in the Gold conference. All three clubs, which are standalone, will be vying for promotion. The Raiders, who are based in Purnim, were division two premiers this past season and will be making a strong case for promotion if they can go back-to-back. McLeod said the association was pleased to see Northern Raiders all but secure their turf pitch - a requirement of entry to division one - and said it would also support North Warrnambool Eels' bid for one at Bushfield oval. Geoff Williams (Nestles) 81*; Kory Howlett (North Warrnambool Eels) 73; Ben Threlfall (West Warrnambool) 55; Liam Couch (Dennington) 52; Shashan Silva (Russells Creek) 40; Hank Schlaghecke (North Warrnambool Eels) 4-19; Ryan Fleming (Merrivale) 3-8; Joe Kenna (Russells Creek) 3-21; Ned Mabon (Port Fairy) 3-22; Shiv Kumara (Russells Creek) 3-25; Marcus Bunney (Merrivale) 3-25. Simon Baker (Bookaar) 113*; Jason Fowler (Woorndoo) 91; Joel Moriarty (Heytesbury Rebels) 56; Tyler Schafer (Woorndoo) 48; Will Kain (Mortlake) 40; Tyson Royal (Terang) 38; Isaac Kenna (Noorat) 6-11; Neil Kelly (Mortlake) 4-6; Amila Mendis (Pomborneit) 46, 4-15; Clint Baker (Mortlake) 3-2; Paul Vogels (Heytesbury Rebels) 3-30. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

