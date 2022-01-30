news, latest-news, sport, cricket, wdca, warrnambool

Although Christie Stephen is a newcomer to cricket, she already feels at home out on the field with her teammates. The West Warrnambool cricketer is in the middle of her first ever season in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's division, and with the chance to play on turf for the first time on Sunday against Hawkesdale at A.H. Davidson Oval, it was hard to wipe the smile off her face. "It's unreal to be playing on this surface, it's the first time so there were a few nerves waking up, but it feels great to be able to play on what the men play on," she said. With limited opportunity over the years, Stephen is making up for lost time. "I filled in for my brother's side when he was younger, but there weren't any women's sides at the time, so it was probably around 20 years too late," she said. "I got involved in the South Warrnambool Football Club as a trainer, and a few of the girls from South are here and told me to have a hit of cricket, so here I am. "It's great to meet some new girls, and the club has been really welcoming and friendly to me." MORE SPORT: Stephen said that the rapid rise of female participation in the region is not surprising, after The Standard revealed that in the Warrnambool district, female cricket teams have grown 31 per cent, which Cricket Victoria estimated to be among the largest increases in the state and nation-wide. "It's taken off, it's fantastic. It's so great to see so many cricket sides, and women really enjoying their cricket," she said. "Everyone's so passionate about the game, the community is really getting involved. It's great to see so many articles in the papers, and people enjoying it. The community is behind us which is great." Although Stephen's side lost by 61 runs with Kyme Rowe starring with an unbeaten 50, she managed to snare her first ever wicket and make four not out in a promising day at the office. In the remaining matches in the women's division turf round, Brierly Christ Church (2-126) defeated North Warrnambool Eels (7-62), and Nestle (3-104) got the job done against Allansford-Panmure (5-99).

