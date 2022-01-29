news, latest-news,

A FORMER Warrnambool and District Cricket Association player of the year is taking big strides in his new sporting passion. Retired West Warrnambool batsman Leigh Johnson is establishing himself as a Western District Playing Area lawn bowler. He's entrenched in City Memorial Gold's division one side - a side which is a premiership fancy after 10 wins in 11 rounds - after earning a debut in its season-opener. He was elevated after impressing in division two last season and "a little bit of practice here and there". "My uncle Norm Garner got me involved up here," Johnson said during City Memorial Gold's 69-50 win against Koroit Blue on Saturday. "I did nothing for six years (after retiring from cricket) so it's good to get back into the routine of sport and do something on a Saturday arvo. I enjoy it." Johnson, who is an accountant, said both sports had strong camaraderie. "You have 11 other teammates on the day so similar numbers," he said. "Bowls is quite tactical and challenging and the head is always different on every end." Johnson, 45, played for West Warrnambool for 29 seasons, including 22 in A grade. He collected two two-day premierships, two one-day titles and a twenty20 crown during his time at the Panthers. Adding a bowls pennant to his resume would be celebrated. "It would be great but we'll see what happens - it's pretty tight at the top so we could drop a few games and miss the finals," he said cautiously. In other matches, Warrnambool Gold was too strong for Timboon Gold 78-37, Dunkeld accounted for Warrnambool Blue 64-57, Mortlake Blue edged home against City Red 56-53, and Port Fairy Red overcame Terang Green 70-57. MORE SPORT:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/414e2fa1-1180-428f-a1e4-27a3d1a884db.jpg/r0_173_6497_3844_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg