news, latest-news,

Mikaela Doran feels she is finally getting herself back into a groove. An anterior cruciate ligament injury saw the cricketer spend six years away from the game that once was a daily staple. Now firmly entrenched in her second season back, the Nestles' opening batter has been finding form, recently raising the bat for a second half-century against West Warrnambool. "My form's been really good at the moment," Doran said. "I feel like the fitness and strokes are just coming back in. "I normally can get 20 to 30 runs but retiring at 51 (last round) was such a great honour and shows my training and pre-season is paying off." Doran moved from Brierly-Christ Church to Nestles in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association off-season. She is enjoying her time at her new club, which she also represents in Saturday's division four competition. The 25-year-old's strong play has also earned her selection in WDCA women's inaugural representative team, for a clash against Hamilton which has been postponed until February. Doran said increased inclusion across the sport in recent years was a big drawcard for her to return to the pitch. And she's already made a keen impression within Nestles women's group, earning vice-captaincy honours under Brooke Herbertson, for whom Doran filled in as skipper, as well on the gloves, when their season resumed last weekend. Limiting West Warrnambool to 9-109 in its chase of 194, Doran said it was the best she had seen the Factory Flames in the field. "We were all on in the field, and were all up-and-about which was good," she said. "It was a whole team win." Entering the season as reigning premiers, Nestles are well on track to contend for another flag, undefeated after five matches. "They've done amazing, they've come into the competition and haven't been beaten yet," Doran said of the club. "We want to try and win the final, and go undefeated. But if we're going to lose any, I'd rather lose a round, and not a final," she said with a laugh. Nestles will host Allansford-Panmure (4-1) in a top-of-the table clash on Sunday. Doran said it would be a good indicator of where the team sits midway through the season. Beating an understaffed Gators outfit by 47 runs back in round two, Doran said she was expecting a more even playing field this time around, with both teams likely to field full-strength squads. Playing on Reid Oval, and a turf wicket, for the first time this season is another challenge Doran is looking forward to. "It will be good to get out on the Reid and see what it's made of," Doran said. "The division one guys played on it (last weekend) and they said it stayed really low, it wasn't bouncing up as much as that hard wicket. I think you just have to go out and play your game, but try and take it into account a little bit." The game will also play host to Pink Ladies Day, as both clubs fundraise for Breast Cancer Network Australia. "It's a really important round for all females, let alone being a part of (Pink Ladies Day); raising money and wearing the (pink) caps will be something special," Doran said. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/0b99363f-ce5f-4201-83ff-a990c752e904.jpg/r0_336_4696_2989_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg