news, latest-news,

PADDY O'Brien, like many surf lifesaving club members, is eager to compete after COVID-19 wiped out multiple carnivals this summer. It's why he jumped at the chance represent Warrnambool in the Summer of Surf event on Saturday. Winning in the open category for the first time was an added bonus. O'Brien, 20, was first home in the board race. The civil engineering student, who also works at Warrnambool City Council, said his breakthrough open competition victory was special. "It actually did mean a lot. I stepped up into open two years ago and hadn't won any open races," he said. "It did feel good and to make it a bit better, it was at a home meet too. "We race around three cans, say about 300 metres out, do an apex course and there's 16 (people) in a final." The Summer of Surf was the start of a busy period for O'Brien who will compete in Lorne in two weeks' time before Warrnambool hosts the Victorian titles on the March long weekend. "Unfortunately there's been a few cancellations with COVID so it's good to have an event and get most of the Victorian clubs over and some South Australian clubs," he said of the Summer of Surf event. "It's good to have a big turnout." O'Brien was one of 40 Warrnambool competitors at the competition which attracted 185 entrants. Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club director of surf sports John Cook said it was the first time the event, which focussed on swim, board and ski categories, had come to town. "Originally we scheduled a local carnival here for this weekend and then the Summer of Surf series got wind of it and said they'd like to join in the party," he said. "We see it as a great opportunity for our competitors to have a race on a day where there was nothing else scheduled." MORE SPORT: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/61d2efae-4e3f-4ddb-869a-f74a91a2fb46.jpg/r0_290_6960_4222_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg