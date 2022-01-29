news, latest-news, sport, football, cobden, afl

Cobden export Sam Walsh has achieved so much in just three seasons of AFL football that it would come as a shock that he's only played 61 games. The 21-year-old Carlton star, fresh off his maiden All-Australian gong, as well as John Nicholls Medal, will take the next leap in his blossoming career in 2022 after being named co-vice captain of the Blues. One person who isn't surprised by the 21-year-old's rise up the ranks is his proud grandfather, Cobden's Peter 'Plumber' Walsh, who believes his grandson has maturity beyond his years. "He's played well, we're really proud," he said. "One day, I think he will captain the side which is fantastic. "He's a good trainer, and has a good head on his shoulders for a kid." MORE SPORT: Peter said his grandson hadn't changed one bit since venturing to Melbourne and enjoyed chatting to him about football. "He comes down when they get some off time, and usually during the footy season I'll ring him up on a Wednesday or Thursday for a bit of a yap," he said. "He's the same as when he was young, just a great kid." The smooth-moving midfielder, who averaged almost 30 disposals per match last season to finish fourth in the Brownlow Medal, joins Patrick Cripps (captain) and Jacob Wetering (co-vice captain) in the new-look leadership group down at IKON Park. Walsh's elevation into the leadership group was announced by incoming coach Michael Voss at the club's open training session in front of members on Saturday. Drafted out of Cobden and the Geelong Falcons in 2018, the former number one draft pick is seen as the future successor of Cripps, who will enter his fourth season as captain. Sam told the media on Saturday that it was an honour to take on the role. "To be involved in a leadership group is great recognition from your peers," he said. "As soon as you walk through the doors, and I'm sure Weiters (Jacob Wetering) would agree, you want to earn the respect of your teammates. "From there we all lead in different ways, and I feel like the ability of this group now is we're going to have more stand up, and hopefully we can lead the way in that aspect." Sam said the opportunity to be coached by AFL legend Michael Voss - one of the game's greatest ever captains - was one he was looking forward to. "It's been a great environment so far since we've had a change of coaching group," he said. "Vossy's added a lot to that, he's a great leader and has some great ideas, and so does some of the assistant coaches that have come along with him. "I feel like the training's at a really high standard, but it's up to us to continue it. We'll have to keep earning that right to compete." Walsh's Blues take on Richmond in the traditional round one blockbuster at the MCG on March 17. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/9a4183d6-fea0-467b-a226-197e80839d3d.jpg/r0_72_3219_1891_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg