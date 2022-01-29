news, latest-news, sport, cricket, swc, noorat

Noorat could do no wrong on a dominant day in South West Cricket, sending a statement to the competition in their nine-wicket win against Cobden. The Steamrollers produced their most complete performance of the division one season on Saturday, and it came through an all-round masterclass from Isaac Kenna. Kenna produced career-best figures of 6/11 from just 5.5 overs as the Steamrollers bowled out Cobden for 61, with just two batsmen reaching double-figures. The all-rounder snared six of the last seven wickets of the innings to rattle through the middle to late order, with each of his wickets caught. Kenna then dug in and made 14 not out as the Steamrollers raced down the target with the loss of just one wicket. He told The Standard there was no secret to his bowling success - which has seen him snare 18 wickets this season - but that he just tried to execute the fundamentals. "I'm not overly quick, I just try to keep things as tight as I can and tie them down," he said. "Usually I'm just looking to bowl tight, and getting a bit of swing helps." Kenna said he was pleased with how his season was unfolding from an individual level. "I had an ordinary year batting wise last year, but was still able to take a few wickets, but it's great to make a few runs and take some wickets this year," he said. "I'm feeling pretty comfortable playing at the moment, so it's great to contribute to the team." MORE SPORT: Kenna said it's a huge win for the club as the Steamrollers charge towards finals, but wanted to take it one week at a time, starting with ladder leading Mortlake next weekend. "In the three games after Christmas we've had all comfortable wins, so we're building a lot of momentum," he said. "In the last two weeks we've bowled the opposition out for pretty low totals, so we feel it's all coming together as a bowling unit, and we always feel strong with the bat. "Mortlake is a big challenge next weekend, but we're confident we can take it right up to them if we play our best cricket. "They have a lot of depth, so it'll be a big effort from us." Elsewhere, Heystebury Rebels cruised to a strong win against Terang. The Rebels were set for 139 for victory, and got the points with four wickets left in the shed. Joel Moriarty provided the cool head with a classy 56 for the Rebels. Down at Frederick Street Oval, Bookaar opener Simon Baker's sparkling century guided his side to victory against Woorndoo. The Pelicans opener fought a lone-hand, blasting an unbeaten 113 from 156 balls as his side chased down 182 in 47 overs. Baker's knock featured 14 boundaries. Earlier in the day, Tigers batsman Jason Fowler batted superbly to post 91 himself. Mortlake's undefeated season continued - but only by the barest of margins - with a one-run thriller against Pomborneit. The Cats set 126 for victory, with William Kain providing the bulk of runs with 40 from 63 balls. After weaving some magic with the ball to take 4/15 from 10 overs, Amilya Mendis almost got the Bulls home with an aggressive 46, but the home team were bundled out for 124 in reply. Neil Kelly provided some heroics late, snaring 4/6 as his side looked to have potentially been about to lose for the first time this season. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

