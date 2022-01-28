news, latest-news,

The family of Warrnambool businessman Neil Smart is overwhelmed with the community response after his death last Friday. He died while attending the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Allansford's Premier Speedway. He was 78. Mr Smart and hie wife Shirley operated Smart's Newsgency in Timor Street for 14 years before Neil ventured into driving and organising coach tours. A tribute for Neil was published on The Standard's website and Facebook page on Wednesday and in print on Thursday. "We are overwhelmed with pride and gratitude at the messages received by members of the public in response to the article released by The Standard yesterday," the Smart family said. "Reading how Neil was always on hand to help and offer advice, as well as inspire people with his positivity, has provided much joy to us all at this sad time. "Neil was dedicated to his customers and travel passengers, and would be humbled to know how much this was appreciated. "Thank you for all the kind words and memories of our husband, father, and grandfather. A life well lived and a rest well deserved." Those who shared their memories of Mr Smart included former employees and his coach bus passengers. Mr Smart gave Warrnambool's Peter Day his first job as a paperboy. "I was always grateful for that. RIP Neil and deepest sympathies to his family," Mr Day said. Cobden's Ian and Vicki Rethus were among the thousands of passengers he took on his coach tours through Smart Tours and Travel. "Neil introduced us to our very first coach tour to Darwin almost 16 years ago," their post said. "We had our best time and nothing was too much trouble for him. Condolences to his family." One person also shared their memories of Neil's love for speedway. "A fantastic man Neil," Warrnambool's David Bailey said. "(He) took my parents on many trips to Tamworth. I saw Neil every meeting at Premier Speedway and at work at Pontings. "Never ever did I see Neil without a smile on his face, it was an absolute pleasure to of known you Neil. RIP. My condolences to Shirley and family." IN OTHER NEWS: Colac's Lesley O'Neill said she had never met Neil but had spoken to him on the phone on several occasions. "Such sad news," she said. "I was to meet him on the Tamworth tour he was organising in April. "My deepest sympathy to his family." Jeannette McCosh said she and her husband travelled on Neil's tours to the Mildura Country Music Festival for "many years". He also took them on their first trip to Darwin, Perth, Adelaide and Cape York. "We have since bought a caravan to do more travelling and love looking for different towns," she said. "Neil advised us to have a go which we are thoroughly enjoying. "Deepest condolences to Shirley and families, John and Jeannette." Others spoke of his personality as a "true gentleman". "Your dad was a kind man and a true gentleman, he always put others before himself," Glenn O'Grady said. "My thoughts are with Shirley, Gary and Maria."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/ee5d8535-bfb4-4993-9a23-aceb68f38549.JPG/r152_133_2980_1731_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg