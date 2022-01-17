news, latest-news,

PLAYERS are testing their skills at the Warrnambool City annual association croquet tournament. The Standard's ANTHONY Brady captured day one. It also runs from 8am-3pm Tuesday. John Pattison, who is playing in the tournament, said games could last up to 2.5 hours as association croquet was "the hardest form you could play". Pattison said players, from across Victoria and as far as South Australia, were competing on greens prepared by Ross Corbett. He said it had been played "in good spirit" with "exquisite skills" on show.

