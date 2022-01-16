South-west community bands together to support injured truck driver

news, latest-news,

South-west residents and the Australian trucking community have rallied to help a woman involved in a truck accident on Monday. Michelle Pillar, 25, was airlifted to hospital and had to have both legs amputated after the accident near Colac. A GoFundMe account has raised almost $19,000, while a bank account set up by the Mortlake Roadhouse has raised more than $10,000. There have also been dozens of other community members who have donated goods to help raise money for Ms Pillar - who lives in Colac - and her family. Stickers emblazened with Give 'em hell Michelle are available at the Mortlake Roadhouse, while another resident has donated a quilt and has asked people to send a message of support to Ms Pillar on the item. Hamilton's Erica Bailey set up the GoFundMe account and said she had been blown away by the generosity of people wanting to help Ms Pillar and her family. "I put a target of $1000 but I just looked again and it's nearly $19,000," Ms Bailey said. "It just shows how well liked she is." Boyles Livestock Transport owner Anthony Boyle said his thoughts were with his employee and her family. "I've spoken to her family," Mr Boyle said. He said he and his staff had been left devastated by the accident. "She has a fun-loving, bubbly personality and all she wanted to do was drive trucks," Mr Boyle said. He said it had been a tough week for his employees, but they had soldiered on as a mark of respect for their much-loved colleague. "My staff have done it pretty tough this week," Mr Boyle said. "They deserve a medal for soldiering on like they did." Mr Boyle said he was grateful to people who had also reached out to him after the accident. "I've received amazing support for myself, my business and my staff," he said. Hundreds of people took to Facebook to send messages of support to Ms Pillar. "Sending lots of prayers through to you Michelle," wrote one person on Boyle's Livestock Transport Facebook page. "You've got this Michelle - I can see from all the posts that you're one tough and strong chick. "Love and thoughts are with you, your family and trucking family," wrote another on the page.

