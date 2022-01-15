news, latest-news,

A three-bedroom, federation-style brick home in Port Fairy has sold for $1.29 million in what one agent has described as a sign of an 'extremely strong' market. More than 80 people attended the auction of 41 Regent Street in central Port Fairy on Saturday morning, a sight Wilson's Real Estate agent Mark Wilson said he was unsurprised to see. "There was plenty of interest in the property, " Mr Wilson said. "We had numerous inspections. It never surprised us that it sold for $1.29 million." The house - snapped up by an out-of-towner who has links to Port Fairy - was built in the early 1990s before being remodelled in 2010 and features not only a tiled deck and well-laid out garden but also a connecting passage to a functioning art gallery. The 680m2 block is within walking distance to Sackville Street and just a 10-minute walk from East Beach. Mr Wilson said the sale was certainly a sign of the times. "Properties across the western district are keenly sought after and no more so than in Port Fairy," he said. "The real estate market in Port Fairy is extremely strong."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/75087f90-c11d-4198-9d09-0987c819e146.jpg/r185_81_1059_575_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg