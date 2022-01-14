news, latest-news,

NESTLES coach Alex Strauch is crafting a Reid Oval-friendly gameplan to help the club extract the most out of the newly renovated multi-million dollar venue. Factory - a long-term tenant of the Albert Park facility - has been without a solid home base since Warrnambool City Council started the $11 million revamp in 2020. It had a groundshare agreement with East Warrnambool - now Southern Titans - for Jones Oval and has been training at the vacant Mack Oval nets but on Thursday night used the Reid Oval outfield for the first time. Strauch said the oval's carpet-like outfield meant there'd be a "certain way to play it". "There's certainly going be bowling plans anyway because it's still big. It's not any smaller but the outfield is going to run quicker," he said. "Whether that means more twos, or more fours... I don't think there'll be as many threes as the old Reid because those shots that were stopping for two or three are now going to go for four. "It's definitely going to be more high-scoring. The old Reid might have just been bang it in, hit a length and the outfield sort of (slows it up) for you. Now, you're going to have to bowl a lot tighter because if you bowl a bad one, it's going to the fence." Nestles' first match on the ground was scheduled for Saturday against North Warrnambool Eels. But due to rising COVID-19 cases across the region the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association decided to postpone all matches for one week as clubs battle large numbers of infected or isolating players. Strauch said fifth-placed Factory was on the right track despite three consecutive defeats. Their clash with fourth-placed North Warrnambool is looming as vital and could help to shape the top four. Nestles has a greater percentage and would leapfrog the Eels if it can win. "We're doing a lot of things right. We're going in for the kill," Strauch said. "We've lost three in a row but they've all been winnable. Two of those have been lost in the last over and in the other one, we had the team eight wickets down. "We're not far away, we're certainly not getting belted. The competitiveness is there which is what we were calling for at the end of this past season. "That was where we needed to step up and I think we have." Strauch expected the club's return to Reid Oval to yield benefits on and off the field. "It's good to be home," he said. "As good as other clubs have been, especially East and Southern Titans, it's just good to be back here. "It's certainly hurt us socially in terms of after training and games. Training at the Mack, we can't really do anything there socially. We've had one home game officially this year but it's just good. "We've got a lot of past players and it's good they can come down." Strauch said the club would initially base itself out of Warrnambool District Umpires Association rooms while the finishing touches were put on the new pavilion. "It's been a long time coming and we've had a few setbacks with COVID and whatnot but it's just really good to be here," he said. "There's certainly a bit of excitement which is nice. You don't normally get too many likes or comments or questions about Thursday night training but this week it's been running hot."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/af6b01b5-5d09-4d79-a413-8b9cdadea89f.jpg/r3_527_5155_3438_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg