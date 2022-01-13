Warrnambool man remanded after appearing in court regarding thefts

news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool man will face at least 25 charges after he was arrested on Tuesday night in relation to a spate of thefts. The 33-year-old man faced Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday in relation to a string of offences committed over the past four to six weeks. He was remanded in custody until February 21. Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said the charges were "very serious". "Clearly the charges are very serious, they're not matters any members of this profession worth their soul want to take lightly at all." The court heard the man was coming down from methamphetamine and required medical attention. Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool Criminal Investigation Unit, said the charges relate to stealing motor vehicles, theft from motor vehicles, burglary and driving offences. Acting Sergeant Verity said the arrest was the result of an extensive investigation. He said some of the charges related to the theft of four motor vehicles. It's alleged the man stole a white Ford Ranger single cab utility from a Dennington property, another Ford Ranger and a white RAV 4. "All three have been found with varying degrees of damage but a blue Honda Civic is outstanding," Acting Sergeant Verity said. Bicycles and valuables from vehicles are among the other items he is alleged to have stolen. Acting Sergeant Verity reminded people to be vigilant to avoid being targeted by opportunistic criminals. "People need to secure their vehicles and make sure they don't leave keys in vehicles," he said. Acting Sergeant Verity said the arrest was a good result after the ongoing investigations into the spate of thefts. "It's a good result for the members involved," he said. Despite the spate of thefts, Warrnambool Superintendent Martin Hardy said there had been a reduction in the rate of burglary and theft in 2021 across the south-west. He conceded the COVID-19 pandemic played a part in the decrease, with more people working from home or staying at home during lockdowns. Superintendent Hardy said people needed to ensure they remained vigilant when they head back to work or head away for a break. "People need to get back to basics and be security conscious," Superintendent Hardy said. He urged people to ensure their doors were locked and windows closed to prevent opportunistic thieves targeting their property or vehicle.

