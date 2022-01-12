news, latest-news,

The wave of COVID-19 infections is continuing to impact holiday-makers with more cancelling bookings, and staff shortages continue to impact businesses as case numbers remain high. Another 100 new cases were recorded in Warrnambool on Wednesday, taking the number of active infections to 655. There are 1405 active cases across the whole region with another 21 in Corangamite, 33 in Moyne, 33 in Glenelg and 20 in Southern Grampians. Warrnambool City Council's chief executive officer Peter Schneider said there had been an additional 92 refund requests at Surfside Holiday Parks since late last week. That brings the total number of refunds over the peak period to 213. "While last week, most of the requests were campers leaving the park early, we are now seeing people who were planning to travel choose not to," Mr Schneider said. "Anyone who would like to cancel a booking or leave the park early due to the current situation is fully entitled to do so and will receive a full refund for any cancelled nights." Mr Schneider said that like many businesses and services in Warrnambool, a number of staff across the organisation are temporarily unavailable due to the impacts of COVID-19. "With the exception of the potential rescheduling of some Home and Community Support services, an earlier closing time at the Archie Graham Centre and some short-term closures of the outdoor pool at AquaZone, all council services are continuing to operate as usual for the time being, however some delays in either service delivery or response times can be expected," he said. Mr Schneider thanked the public for their patience and staff who were continuing to undertake their work with diligence at an increasingly difficult time. The worker shortage has also hit the banking sector, with South West Credit announcing it was scaling back its opening hours with staff having to test and isolate. The Lava Street branch will open between 10am and 2pm on weekdays until further notice, but they will be available on the phone from 9.30am until 4pm. IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

