Assaults the biggest concern for south-west police in 2021

Assaults were the biggest issue for south-west police in 2021, according to the city's police superintendent. Superintendent Martin Hardy said police were focused on community safety and working closely with various partners, including liquor accords across the south-west, in a bid to curb the worrying trend. "Our achilles heel, if you like, is always non-family violence assaults," Superintendent Hardy said. There were 337 assaults in Warrnambool in 2021, Crime Statistics Agency Victoria data shows - an increase from 298 in 2020. Superintendent Hardy said misuse of alcohol and illicit drug use, known drivers of other crimes and a contributing factor in car accidents, was also a concern. He said police had increased the number of roadside drug tests conducted. Superintendent Hardy said of the positive tests, ecstasy and amphetamines were detected in more cases than other drugs. He said he was concerned that some people had a flippant attitude to "party drugs". "Whether there's an increase in usage, I couldn't say, but we've definitely seen an increase in detection rates," Superintendent Hardy said. "Unfortunately there are some people in the community who think party drugs are acceptable, but they're not. "They're mind-altering substances that result in people putting themselves and others at risk and drug use leads to other crime offences." Superintendent Hardy said evidence showed cannabis use increased the risk of a motor vehicle accident by 300 per cent. "Cannabis impairs your perception and reaction times - whatever the reason, don't get behind the wheel - there's no excuse," Superintendent Hardy said. He said a number of high range drinking offences across the south-west in recent months was also concerning. "You have to be clear minded when you get behind the wheel of a car or any type of machinery," Superintendent Hardy said. Despite the offending, Superintendent Hardy said he was extremely pleased with the results of Operation Roadwise. He said there was a highly visible police presence on roads and despite a range of offences detected, there were no fatal car accidents over the busy Christmas and New Year period. "From a south-west community perspective, to have no serious or fatal accidents over that period was an excellent result," he said. Superintendent Hardy said he was pleased the rate of burglary and theft decreased in 2021 across the south-west. He conceded the COVID-19 pandemic played a part in the decrease, with more people working from home or staying at home during lockdowns. Superintendent Hardy said people needed to ensure they remained vigilant when they head back to work or head away for a break. "People need to get back to basics and be security conscious," Superintendent Hardy said. He urged people to ensure their doors were locked and windows closed to prevent opportunistic thieves targeting their property or vehicle. Superintendent Hardy urged people to do the right thing in 2022. "Let's take a leaf out of what we did last year and support each other through the challenging times," he said. Superintendent Hardy said he was grateful to the community for their patience with police when enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. "Last year presented many challenges for all emergency service and allied front line health agencies and I acknowledge the community spirit to pull together to ensure the safety of the community was paramount," he said. "Hopefully we can all be kind, patient and continue to support each other and 2022 will be a better year." IN OTHER NEWS: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

