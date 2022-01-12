Calls for more COVID-19 vaccinators in face of critical staff shortages

coronavirus,

THE region's health services are under pressure to fill staffing gaps as COVID-19 hits the workforce. On Wednesday 6600 health workers across the state were unable to work due to being either COVID-positive or close contacts of positive cases, up from an estimate of 4000 on Monday. South West Healthcare said its workforce was not immune and joined many organisations in the region plagued by virus-related staff absences. The health service says the delay on elective surgeries has meant staff could be redeployed to fill gaps left by staff isolating due to COVID-19 exposures. "Our staff are not immune to exposure," a spokeswoman said. "We assess staffing availability on a day-to-day basis and make decisions accordingly to back-fill where needed. "Postponing the resumption of elective surgery among other measures taken last week have meant that we could re-deploy staff to cover any gaps and to assist in opening up the COVID ward. "We are also incredibly grateful to any staff members who have returned from holidays earlier than planned to help cover their colleagues, the selflessness displayed by our staff over the last few weeks can't be understated. "They are doing an incredible job." Demand for COVID-19 testing at the Deakin testing site in Warrnambool has slowed with around 400 tests being processed each day. The site will remain open until at least January 18. It comes as people waited up to five hours for a rapid antigen test in Warrnambool on Wednesday. An average of 500 community members aged 18 and over have been receiving a third shot since the centre reopened last Friday. On the first day of the pediatric vaccine rollout 170 children rolled up their sleeves, with 300 children booked in each day from next week in Warrnambool. Vaccine supply is not currently an issue, SWH said. "We are constantly releasing new bookings into the system as we bring more staff back into the vaccination centre. "We just released 900-plus additional bookings into the system last night." While Portland District Health has adequate staff at present, a spokesman said the organisation was under pressure. "We have staff working in the vaccine and testing clinics but we are coping at this stage and are continuing to run services as normal," he said. "If there are more severe staffing problems, we would review our services and potentially redeploy staff to other areas or consider deferral of some services." The hospital has a process in place allowing exemptions of close contacts to work if they test negative. The region's health services have welcomed a state push to recruit 1000 more vaccinators to bolster the booster rollout. The state government is encouraging first-year health students and retired nurses to apply for one of the new positions, with applications opening next week. Acting Health Minister James Merlino said the recruitment drive was needed as the number of people eligible for their third dose is set to "dramatically" increase in coming weeks. "This is just a further way that we're dealing with the extreme demand on our health system," Mr Merlino said. Applications will open January 17 for Victorians with experience working in a health or community service setting, or who are enrolled in a health-related course. "Staffing is going to be a massive issue, whether it's in our food distribution, whether it's in our supermarkets or in our health system," Mr Merlino said. "These pressures are having an impact across the board." 000 operators also are dealing with unprecedented numbers of calls, as COVID impacts its operational workforce. Ambulance 000 calls are averaging more than 3000 a day, compared to 2400 a day in August. The Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority, which operates triple zero, said more than one-in-five callers did not need an emergency ambulance response. The cumulative impact of people delaying medical help since the start of the pandemic, a rise in mental health-related emergencies, COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations were also blamed for the increased demand. Ambulance Victoria issued its second code red alert in a week on Tuesday, due to "extreme demand". New pandemic orders will come into effect from midnight tonight, including a booster shot mandate for critical workforces. Under the changes, indoor dancefloors within hospitality and entertainment venues must close from 11:59pm January 12, and visitors in aged care homes will need to return a negative RAT and will still be limited to five guests. Guests at hospitals must be double vaccinated or provide proof of a negative RAT and wear a mask, N95-grade or above. READ MORE: Booster jabs mandated for key workers Victoria recorded 40,127 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths on Wednesday. Wednesday's figures bring the number of active coronavirus cases in the state to at least 209,715. Of the new active cases, 21,693 were detected through PCR testing, while 18,434 were self-reported from rapid antigen tests. The number of people in hospital with the virus has risen to another all-time daily high for Victoria, with 946. The previous record, 861, was set on Tuesday. There are 112 people in the intensive care unit, and 31 people on a ventilator. IN OTHER NEWS:

