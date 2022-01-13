news, latest-news,

Update 7.15pm: Dozens of firefighters and several aircraft fought to bring a number of grass fires near Penshurst under control on Thursday. A dry storm moved across the region in the afternoon with lightning strikes sparking the Penshurst blazes about 3.30pm. More than 100 lightning strikes across the region sparked at least a dozen blazes - those near Penshurst ranging in size from four hectares to as much as 74 hectares. Air support was called in to help ground crews who were able to bring the Penshurst fire under control by 5.54pm. Police blocked the road to traffic north of Hawkesdale and south of Penshurst while more than 20 fire trucks and dozens of volunteer firefighters from across the south-west battled the blazes. Residents were urged to stay alert and steer clear of the area to allow emergency services vehicles to get access. One of the grass fires was headed towards Penshurst while another was headed towards Gazette. "There has been a lot of lightning that has gone through there," a CFA spokesperson said. Update 4.30pm: Several aircraft are responding to a number of fires surrounding Penshurst in a bid to support ground crews. Firefighters have been called to several fires in the Penshurst area that are believed to have been started by lightning strikes, a CFA spokesperson said. The fires currently range in size from four hectares to 74 hectares and are not yet under control. More than 20 CFA appliances and dozens of volunteer firefighters from many brigades are responding to the fires, which are burning away from the Penshurst township. Residents are urged to stay alert and steer clear of the area to allow emergency services vehicles to get access. Keep informed via the VicEmergency website and app, and by tuning into local emergency broadcasters. Earlier: An "Advice" alert has been issued for Penshurst with two grass fires burning near the town. One of the grass fires is travelling away from the Hamilton Highway in a southerly direction towards Penshurst. The second fire is travelling from Penshurst-Macarthur Road in a southerly direction towards Gazette. "There has been a lot of lightning that has gone through there," a CFA spokesperson said. MORE TO COME.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nB9BrLNgExsfwsLgDBevWP/5ba10ece-388f-4965-b8c4-1059ada06cb3.jpg/r0_336_4525_2893_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg