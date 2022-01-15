news, latest-news,

About 60 protesters gathered at Warrnambool's Civic Green at about midday on Saturday, taking aim at COVID-19 vaccination mandates. One speaker appeared to lead the group in prayer, outlining the aim of the rally which she said was to "protect children" from what she claimed were the "adverse impacts" of COVID vaccines. Hosts then read out a series of submissions including one from an individual who claimed to be working in a healthcare-related field. Just a small police presence was required at the gathering where one attendee carried an Australian flag and wore a Guy Fawkes-style mask. It is believed the protesters then made their way up Liebig Street.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/ab753889-979b-4a8d-9fcd-6848a3cb9ff9.jpg/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg