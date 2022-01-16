Driver becomes airborne, lands in paddock in Kirkstall

news, latest-news,

A 61-year-old Warrnambool man has suffered possible spinal injuries after driving at high speed through the intersection of Spencer Road and Penshurst-Port Fairy Road, Kirkstall at 5.40pm on Saturday. The man was driving along Spencer Road towards Kirkstall when he either fell asleep or suffered a medical episode. He regained consciousness as he entered the T-junction at Penshurst-Port Fairy Road, applying the brakes momentarily before crashing through a fence and becoming airborne. He landed in a paddock, coming to a stop 60 metres from where he crashed through the fence. Police, ambulance and SES services attended the scene and the man was transferred to Warrnambool Base Hospital where he is being treated for suspected spinal injuries. The cruise control in the man's Toyota Hilux utility was set to 100km/h. Alcohol was not a factor, but it's possible fatigue played a role. "He's very lucky there were no vehicles driving along the Penshurst-Port Fairy Road at the time, and that he didn't hit a nearby telegraph pole," leading senior constable Chris Kelly said. The airbags in the man's car did not deploy, however the car was undrivable and had to be towed from the scene.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792293/8245ff7b-3a5f-4331-9801-cdd4a1ad9858.jpg/r0_221_4343_2675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg