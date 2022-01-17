Region's COVID-19 cases could be double with RAT results not yet counted

coronavirus,

COVID-19 case numbers across the region could be up to double official records. Despite the move towards rapid antigen testing, cases reported by local government areas only include PCR test results. With around half the state's results coming from rapid tests it means up to half the numbers could be missing in the local tallies. Latest data shows there are 771 active cases in Warrnambool, 266 cases in Moyne Shire, 209 in Corangamite Shire, 254 in Glenelg Shire, 225 in Southern Grampians and 243 in Colac-Otway Shire. But without localising RAT results, it means the locations of the 10,370 new cases reported state-wide today through the test kits are unknown. Of the RAT results, around 63 per cent were from tests undertaken January 16 and 18 per cent were from tests undertaken January 15, with the remainder from tests undertaken the previous five days. Epidemiology chair at Deakin University Professor Catherine Bennett said the numbers needed to reflect the change in testing, but data cleaning to identify any duplicates took time, as seen in New South Wales. "Rapid antigen tests make up a significant proportion - over 60 per cent of cases - but they're from previous days," Professor Bennett said. "They're capturing historic cases but so too are PCR tests, so therein lies the problem. "The other problem is that some people have more than one RAT and the system may not screen out duplicates. One typo in a name and it may not recognise the same person returning positive tests on different days. "It might not be that helpful to add in because it might be adding more positive tests than positive people. It's a bit of a damned if you do, damned if you don't situation." Probable cases from positive rapid antigen tests are in the process of being included in LGA updates, the Department of Health told The Standard. Professor Bennett said not everyone would get tested and difficulty accessing testing was exacerbating the issue. "If people can't find any rapid or PCR tests they may not get tested at all," she said. "We've always undercounted cases." She said measures like distancing and mask-wearing, and booster shots, were key to slowing the current Omicron outbreak. "Lockdown doesn't stop Omicron so we have to do strict measures to try to demean it enough so that hospitals aren't overwhelmed," Professor Bennett said. "We can't stop it but we can slow it down, we will likely all be exposed in Victoria but I know personally I'll do my darndest not to get infected. "We can't avoid exposure but we can avoid infection and the more we do, the better for our hospitals and to keep it contained. "All the indicators are that it's levelling out and in a week or so we won't be seeing that constant rise." Warrnambool resident Catherine has been isolating since Sunday, January 9 awaiting a COVID-19 PCR test result. As of Friday, January 14 she still had not received a result. "My friend got tested yesterday January 13 and a negative result was text to her January 14. I'm still waiting. Where is this all going wrong?" she said. "I can understand that pathology places are extremely busy and waiting times are longer than normal but it is very frustrating when you hear that someone who got tested the day after yourself received their results. "Is there no order in how they're tested?" Pathology labs across the state were forced to discard swabs due to unprecedented demand over the busy New Year period. Dorevitch Pathology advised any tests prior to Sunday January 9 would not considered viable and would be discarded. According to Dorevitch, test results will be returned for swabs taken from that day onwards. The company sent texts to affected customers which can be used to show proof of COVID-19 isolation, if needed for government financial support payments. South West Healthcare said tests were still processed by a third party in Melbourne. "We are aware that last week many people received a message regarding their sample no longer being able to be processed," a SWH spokeswoman said. "Although this was outside of our control, SWH apologise to those people who did the right thing in being tested, and did not get their result, and sympathise with their frustration. "Demand on the state-wide system meant that pathology labs - who are also facing staff shortages and who are working hard - simply weren't able to get through all tests as quickly as needed." A Warrnambool-based laboratory Healius Pathology worker said it was unlikely any lab in the south-west would be able to process the tests. "There's just too much involved," she said. Last week SWH averaged 400 COVID-19 tests a day in Warrnambool but demand had dropped off. The Deakin testing site in Warrnambool will remain open until further notice. "We anticipate the growing access of RAT tests in the community will assist people with testing and negate the need to attend our testing site," the spokeswoman said. In recent days the wait time for PRC results has reduced to around 24 to 72 hours. "We know the south-west community have always responded proactively when we have outbreaks in our region and this time is no different," a spokeswoman said. "Given the high prevalence of cases, we have seen close contacts isolating and people re-thinking their movements. "This has assisted greatly in steadying the case numbers and helping South West Healthcare and all partners respond." The state government allocated some of the three million RATs to the south-west over the weekend, which included a delivery to various emergency services, SWH for staff and hospital patients, and the disability sector. SWH do not have RATs to distribute to the community but will distribute them at testing sites when more supply is secured. The consumer watchdog is "significantly concerned" about the increasing prices of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said at the "extreme end" it had received reports of RATs costing up to $500 for two tests through online marketplaces, and more than $70 per test through convenience stores, service stations and independent supermarkets. Despite wholesale RAT costs being up to $11.45 a test, the ACCC said prices for the at-home kits were often retailing between $20-30 per test, and were priced much higher through smaller outlets. ACCC chair Rod Sims described some of the recent retail mark-ups as "clearly outrageous". "There are several businesses that have repeatedly come to our notice thanks to the information provided by the public. We are asking those businesses to urgently explain the prices they are charging," Mr Sims said in a statement on Monday. He said the "concerning practices" had come to light from the ACCC's analysis of more than 1800 reports from the public since Christmas. The agency is receiving close to 150 reports per day from concerned members of the public about RAT pricing, he added. Chemists are the traders most commonly reported, followed by convenience stores, tobacconists, supermarkets and petrol stations. READ MORE: 'Significant concerns' at RAT prices: ACCC

