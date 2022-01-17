news, latest-news,

A Coleraine man accused of assaulting a couple at a Hamilton shearing quarters has been granted bail. Jed Gorrie, 28, of Whyte Street, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday charged with aggravated burglary. Detective Senior Constable Scott Lenehan, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, alleged Mr Gorrie was drinking with friends in Coleraine on Saturday when he decided to confront his ex-partner and her new boyfriend. Mr Gorrie was allegedly driven to a shearing quarters in Hamilton's Coleraine Road where he intended to confront the male victim in a courtyard. But the courtyard was empty and Mr Gorrie allegedly moved onto a room where the male and female were in bed. The accused entered via an unlocked door about 10.45pm and allegedly punched the male to the head. He then climbed on top of him and allegedly landed a further 10 punches to the victim's face and head area. Mr Gorrie then reportedly pushed the female victim across the room, causing her to land on a fan. Detective Senior Constable Lenehan said Mr Gorrie was pulled from the room by a friend before leaving the premises. He said there were no injuries sustained in the alleged attack. Mr Gorrie was arrested at his home on Sunday. The court heard the accused made full admissions to the offending and showed "a great deal of remorse". During a self-represented bail application, Mr Gorrie told the court that since the break-up with the female victim, he was "trying to better myself". "But that one night pushed me to the edge," he said. He told the court he was suffering mental health issues but that he had strong family support. The man has no criminal history. Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said the man had showed compelling reasons why he should be released on bail, including having strong family support, a stable address and ties to the jurisdiction. He released the man on bail with conditions, including he not attend the shearing quarters and not consume alcohol. Mr Gorrie will appear in court again on May 20.

