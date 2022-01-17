news, latest-news,

A wood splitter was allegedly used to break into a Mortlake service station and steal hundreds of dollars of cigarettes. Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a 33-year-old Mortlake man was arrested at the weekend and charged in relation to the alleged burglary. He alleged the man smashed through the front door of the Shell service station on Mortlake's Dunlop Street late on Friday night. "He then smashed his way into a smoke cabinet using a wood splitter and stole a quantity of cigarettes," Detective Senior Constable Ryan said. He said the eight packets of cigarettes were valued at $420 and the damage bill was estimated at $500. Detective Senior Constable Ryan said he and Mortlake uniform police attended a property in Mortlake's Bourke Street on Saturday and the 33-year-old man was arrested. He was subsequently charged with burglary, theft and criminal damage. The man was released on bail and will appear in Warrnambool Magistrates Court in May.

