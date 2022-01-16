news, latest-news,

CRICKETERS and lawn bowlers across the Western District returned to competition on Saturday following the Christmas break. The Standard photographer CHRIS DOHENY captured South West Cricket and Western District Playing Area competitions. He ventured to Terang for the its match against Cobden. The host team secured the win. Doheny then travelled to Timboon for its lawn bowls contest against Mortlake Blue. Again the home team celebrated victory.

