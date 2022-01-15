news, latest-news,

A indestructible batting partnership has helped Noorat begin the second half of the South West Cricket division one season with a bang. Isaac Kenna and Gus Bourke combined for 165 runs on Saturday, leading to a comfortable 91-run victory over Camperdown. Returning from the Christmas break, the pair finished unbeaten respectively, Kenna on 83 and Bourke on 90 at the conclusion of 50 overs. Kenna said he enjoyed the chance to bat alongside his coach-captain in Bourke. "We've both got a bit of leg speed so we can get plenty of twos and threes and run pretty hard," he said. "We had a pretty good understanding being good mates, we just got a bit of a roll on and put on a pretty good partnership." Kenna opened Noorat's inning alongside David Conheady (18) before working in tandem with Jacob Fishwick, who scored his third half century of the season. Kenna and Fishwick guided Noorat to 98 before the latter's dismissal on 51, before Bourke arrived at the crease. Prior to the game, Kenna had been averaging 13.8 in division one cricket, while Bourke had failed to push past the 50s. "I've made a couple 20s and 30s so it's good to get over that mark and make a bit more of a bigger score," Kenna said. With a tough score laid down for Camperdown to catch, Noorat went to work in attack, ultimately dismissing the Lakers for 172. "They were batting pretty well, a couple batters, Jye McLaughlin (63) and Dom Absolom (29) were batting well and hitting hard," Kenna said. "Then Tim Delaney (4-19) came on and got a few wickets. Once we got a couple, it was always going to tough for them to chase 260 down." The win has Noorat sitting sixth on the ladder, outside the top four on percentage alone. Kenna and his teammates are hopeful of a strong second half to the season. "Finals is definitely the aim," Kenna said. "We've made the semi the last two years, so we want to at least get there and who knows what can happen from there. "Hopefully we can string a few wins together now." Meanwhile, six minutes down the road, a fearless bowling attack saw Terang defeat Cobden by five wickets. Batting first, Cobden were dismissed for just 91, with Terang captain Tyson Hay (3-23) and Brett Hunger (3-7 from 3.3) ripping through its line up. Heading to the crease, the Goats needed just over 23 overs to get the job done, reaching the total with five wickets in hand. Liam Geary was unbeaten on 47.

