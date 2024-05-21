The Standard
'Already caused mental distress': Concerns aired over housing project

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 21 2024 - 5:20pm, first published 3:36pm
Form Flow's Matt Dingle, Haven Home Safe's Mario Roccisano and Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain.
Vocal Dennington residents have aired their concerns over a proposed housing project with one saying the plan to build 50 relocatable homes "looks like a caravan park".

Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

