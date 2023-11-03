The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool's unique key worker housing proposal

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 3 2023 - 11:59am, first published 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the styles of prefabricated housing the council is looking at.
One of the styles of prefabricated housing the council is looking at.

A $10 million key worker housing estate could be built on council-owned land near the former saleyards as part of a fast-track plan to address Warrnambool's accommodation crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.