Portland airport housing manufacturing hub 'paused' for now

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 6 2023 - 10:14am, first published 10:10am
Form Flow managing director Matthew Dingle at the Portland airport where an old hanger was to be converted to a housing manufacturing hub. Picture file
A housing manufacturing hub at Portland's airport has been delayed with pressure in the industry impacting the project.

